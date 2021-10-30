Last Saturday I went to a baby shower for my former store manager who started working for me when she was just out of college. I put together my standard baby gift, a library of the Caldecott award-winning, classic books: “Blueberry For Sal,” “Make Way For Ducklings,” “One Morning In Maine” and “Good Night Moon,” along with “Caps For Sale” and a few favorite Dr. Seuss books. It occurred to me that I may have to get a bookcase when the baby is born. And as I had this thought, I remembered many failed do-it-yourself projects, bookcases among them.
I’m always putting out feelers for column ideas and last week Mike Mulligan sent me an article about making stylish bookshelves: “The 15 Best Bookshelf Makeovers Ever!” Keep in mind that over the years Mike and I have tackled many DIY projects, not together, but separately, sharing many success as well as disappointing results. If you’ve been reading my column over the years you know that Mike’s disasters have become a source of amusement as we all can identify. The magazine articles always make the project seem so easy — until you go to the store, list in hand, to buy the materials. And that’s the beginning when you probably are questioning why you started this in the first place.
Books are a terrific decorating tool and deserve to be carefully curated and displayed as well as easily accessible. And during the pandemic when newscasters were reporting from the comfort of their own homes, bookshelves became an important prop in the background. It gave us a chance to see what some of those reporters actually read — or wanted us to think they read — as well as see framed photos of their families. Some, who had written books, were sure to display them prominently, and in many different places on the shelves, just in case we weren’t paying attention. Not too subtle. Some didn’t care about carefully arranging things and that said a lot about the person as well. For an entire year it became a subject for critique and speculation.
Remember when the subject of what was on someone’s bookshelf actually mattered? Floating, wall-mounted bookshelves are most attractive and can be painted to contrast or recede into the wall depending on your color choice. Thick wood slabs add character to a wall. One of the bookshelves in the article surrounded a double window at the end of a small living room, complete with a window seat. This is a big project, one for a craftsman so that everything fits perfectly. Not a project for either Michael or me.
To dress up blah built-ins, a new paint job is the easiest way to make it work well as a decorative object. Consider lining the inside back wall with wallpaper. Another DIY-er took two plain, free-standing bookshelves and dressed them up with paint, contact paper and fabric to store her craft supplies. Bookshelves are great for storing or displaying more than books and serving as extra storage space. The problem can be, we tend to get messy if the bookshelf holds a random pile of things, like perhaps clothes. The DIY-er here added curtains to hide the craft supplies and keep them dust free.
If you already have bookshelves, painting them in two different contracting colors — one for the exterior and another for the interior — can be the simplest redecorating job for a quick makeover. Consider glossy white for the exterior and bold navy or bright coral for the interior. Or choose colors that match those in a painting or the fabric in the room. And by the way, avocado green (remember those retro appliances from grandma’s house?) is all the rage, even for what is being touted as a “vegan mattress.” Super expensive.
So, with many of us still or continuing to work from home, creating the ideal workspace and a bookcase as part of essential pieces of furniture might be this winter’s project. Some bookcases are strictly functional, made of inexpensive pine with no frills. Others make do with planks of wood and brackets on a wall, while some people either buy a good piece of furniture or have shelving built-in.
Often buying an inexpensive, free-standing bookcase made from unfinished wood can easily be made to look really good by adding a strip of decorative molding to the front of each shelf or giving it a snazzy paint job. Adding a faux finish can turn it into a centerpiece. This is a project Michael has attempted many times with different yard sale finds. Some have been really successful, and some not. Again, you might remember reading about the latter, which has done nothing to curb his enthusiasm.
Good design and function are not separate entities. Shelves can be carefully curated and designed with visual conferencing in mind. Aside from books, add other items of interest arranged artfully between the books. And by the way, tomorrow is Mike’s birthday. Maybe if he gets some new books as gifts it will prompt a bookcase project.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.