I usually start my classes on leadership with a question that is met with a collective eye roll: “What is the difference between leading and managing?” I don’t blame people for being a little annoyed with the question. It seems academic, and what they are usually looking for are quick and easy tools to deal with under-performing, tired staff. (Or these days, a lack of staff altogether.) Still, I trudge through the question in hopes that I’ll win them over with a profound answer. I borrow the best distinction I’ve heard from the famous organizational psychologist, Peter Drucker: “Management is about doing things right. Leadership is about doing the right things.”
There is a difference, and it matters in everyday, real-life in business. Leadership precedes management; it requires a vision, a goal and a plan for getting there. The leader also decides how to pivot in a crisis like COVID to ensure the longevity of the organization.
The leader sets the culture of an organization, one that is fueled by a philosophy, a belief system, and an ethic of how people should be treated and valued. The articulation of that ethic in the form of a motto posted on the walls or on letterhead is far less important than the actual application of it. I have met dozens of great leaders who have cultivated a staff of hard-working, loyal employees. Their philosophy on leadership might not roll off their tongues. They simply operate on their moral values that put people (their own staff and their customers) at the top of the list. They make tough financial and operational decisions, but always with the human impact question in mind. They prove their leadership instead of talking about it.
As a case in point, one of the most remarkable leaders I have ever met owned several businesses in Key West. His businesses were extremely profitable and top-rated on Trip Advisor. His employees stayed for decades. (Anyone in the Keys knows just how unusual that is.) The staff simply adored the owner. I once asked him to tell me his secret to being such a well-loved leader and jokingly told him I was going to write a book about it. He shrugged and said, “That will be a very short book. I just treat them well, and I do the right thing.”
A manager is an individual who puts the leader’s vision into practice. The leader designs the machine and provides all the necessary means and tools to create it. The manager brings together the people and parts to build it and run it. When the machine breaks, they work together to repair or change it. The manager is greatly concerned with logistics. She or he shoulders the execution of the vision, and that can be overwhelming at times (especially in this climate). The challenge for the manager is to focus on the operation without losing sight of the culture and the philosophy that the leader envisioned for the organization. It is easy to get so mired in the details of daily operations that the people become secondary.
In the end, these two people do each other’s jobs. All leaders must manage (or at least be involved in some way), and all managers must lead. While the distinction between the two is important, they are symbiotic.
The most important thing to remember about managing and leadership is that what we ultimately seek between the two is exactly what we seek in the big picture of our lives: balance. Doing the right things must always be at the center of every decision. Without it, we can’t really do things right.
