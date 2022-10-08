Author Merilyn Davies is a native of Oxford, England, the setting for her first two novels. Davies served for eight years in Oxford’s Metropolitan Police as a crime analyst in their violent and hate crime unit. Her husband is still an active officer with that same police force today. She is currently Oxford’s Freedom of Information officer.
Davies’ second novel, “If I Fall,” picks up where her first, “If I Lost You,” left off, but you do not have to read the first to appreciate her latest effort. The books’ protagonists are Carla Brown, a crime analyst, and Detective Sergeant Nell Jackson of the Oxford Metropolitan Police.
The book’s setup, a reunion, is engrossing and what originally attracted me to the book since my own most recent book, “A Cruising Conspiracy,” also uses a reunion as its backdrop. As the book begins, someone sends out invitations for a reunion on the rooftop bar of Oxford’s Varsity Club but remains anonymous. The invitations are sent via Facebook to only four people. Each of the four is curious as to who sent the invitations and why. When the participants arrive, the scene suddenly becomes sinister. Amidst the well-heeled and well-dressed crowd is a disheveled, shifty, nervous homeless woman who suddenly plunges off the roof to her death. On the surface, it seems clearly a case of suicide. The woman’s name is Alice and she is a person that the other three reunion participants once knew when they were college students.
As coincidence would have it, Carla and her date are having cocktails on the rooftop bar when the tragedy occurs. In the aftermath, at the table next to her, Carla hears the conversation between the other reunion attendees and begins to wonder if there is more to the suicide than appears on the surface. Their conversation leads her to believe that the group possibly has something to hide, or something underhanded is going on. She begins to wonder just what their relationship to the deceased really was. It seems to her worthy of investigation, but others at the police department are far from convinced. She finds herself alone in her quest for the truth — that is until a second reunion participant dies and his death is clearly not an accident. Now Carla and DS Jackson are assigned to get to the bottom of the matter.
This book is a cross between a police procedural and a psychological thriller. The writing is crisp and tight. The narrative has enough twists and turns and drama to keep your interest. While the pace is brisk, the unravelling of the terrible secrets connecting the four people occur gradually. The pace does slow somewhat in the middle of the book and at that point inclines slightly toward fundamentalist religious issues. Other topics covered include revenge, conversion therapy, abuse and violence. The storyline is original and somewhat unique. Carla and Nell are likable, relatable and very human protagonists.
All four of the reunion participants are flawed, troubled and authentic. All of them are awful, horrific, dark people who deserve what life has meted out to them. One thing I did not like was that the author chose a third-person omniscient point of view for everyone except one character for whom she used a first-person point of view. Because of this, despite the plot’s twist and turns, I was able to guess the ultimate, and I might add satisfying, conclusion.