To masticate, coming from the Greek word meaning “to chew,” is what gave the mastic tree its name. Pistacia lentiscus is a variety of sapodilla or sumac. The sap of the tree originally found in the Chios islands of Greece, was tapped from the tree trunk using as many as 600 small cuts. It was used as early as 2,400 years ago as a chewing gum. Its strong, smokey taste is said to be “acquired.” That probably means it doesn’t taste very good.
But it is useful. It reduces dental plaque by 41%. It cleans the breath of odors and whitens the teeth. The Bible refers to “seven scents” and assigns the mastic tree to Wednesday. It quickly found uses in cosmetics. Beside being chewed it was used as an ointment that was antibacterial and anti-fungal. I’m going to need it next week when I get my tooth capped. It is expensive, costing as much as $350 a kilogram. It’s called “white gold” as well as “crying tree.”
The tree grows to 25 feet in height and equally as wide. To keep it from becoming a shrub, trim off the lower branches. Strong pruning will help it develop into a tall tree. The long, evergreen leaves and branches are limber and blow wildly in the wind, sometimes causing it to be called the “yoga tree.” An orange, inch-wide cylindrical fruit grows profusely in its branches, but it is not the source of the gum. The tree needs well-drained soil and full sun. Give it these and its tiny red flowers and branches will provide a home for a plethora of wildlife. Butterfly larvae especially like its curly green leaves.
The sap was harvested from the flaky bark of the tree trunk by the Indians in the rainforests of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. In 1869, Mexican president Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna established a co-op of more than 24 villages as suppliers. (He was running the show from exile in Staten Island, New York.) He thought mastic sap might replace rubber.
Some people wonder what happens when the indigestible gum wad is swallowed. It does not remain for years in the stomach. Like other indigestible things we eat, it is expelled in the usual manner.
Chewing bubble gum became a national rite of passage from childhood to adulthood, but blowing bubblers never lost its charm. Many adults have ended up with a popped bubble spread across their face.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.