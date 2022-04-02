When I envision plants migrating I see green leaves pull their roots and tiptoe across the landscape. Then it squishes them back into the ground a few feet away.
That is not how it happens. Animals can locomote on two or four feet. Plants are sneakier. Take the polypodium leucomotos, a fern native to Honduras that I found growing in a chink in the wooden fence near the Key West Garden Club. Ferns migrate via the air. They produce tiny spores on the undersides of their leaves that can float on the slightest breeze. Once the spore is picked up by the wind, it can land most any place. All it needs is a little soil and some rain before it sprouts a new frond and has successfully migrated to its new home. A fern produces thousands of spores, some of them are bound to be successful and establish themselves in a new, foreign environment. They emigrate from their original homeland to their new home.
Sometimes we call these plants “invasive.”
I was looking for this particular fern as it is used to produce one of my favorite supplements. This supplement is not new, but has been around for years. I read about it in a Vogue magazine article that stressed its skin rejuvenation properties. Living in Key West, its sun-protection ability caught my eye because it is reputed to protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays, thereby avoiding sunburn. Harvard produces it under the name Heliocare, but the cheaper generic is called the musical sounding, kalawalla. Polypodium is advertised as an antioxidant supplement, but it also makes my skin look supple and eliminates wrinkles. I have had no bad side effects. I never sunburn.
Migration via water is another common method of plant movement. Think of the coconut, a seed that can move thousands of miles via ocean currents.
Charles Darwin believed in the movement of the continents via plate tectonics while the more common idea that God created different plants on different continents prevailed. His hypothesis was proven correct, even though it seemed impossible that huge masses of land could float around. Darwin believed that land masses were once connected together facilitating the movement of plants.
Humans are also responsible for the migration of many plants. If a plant is particularly desirable, it can be moved by car or boat or bucket. Animals can transport plant seeds in their fur or in their excrement after they eat a fruit, seeds and all. The desire for beauty in humans is so strong that entire business enterprises have thrived by transporting and selling exotic plants
Plants can survive in seed form for many thousands of years and still grow. A plant can appear to be dead and then suddenly grow a new trunk. The viable part of a plant is not its leafy greens, but its underground roots. Think about chopping off lettuce for lunch.
So how do we decide it is the same long-lived plant? Now, with the ability to determine DNA, we have found a large alder forest where the trees all have the same DNA and are 5,700 years old. The tree that produced the apple of the theory of gravity for Sir Isaac Newton still is producing apples. Who knows what we will find next? Or what properties or ideas a plant will introduce? Or how it will change our lives?
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.