Red and green. How primeval are those two colors? Certainly, they were here long before we were. If they are worn together they are recognized as happy colors. Worn in combination, people will comment, “How festive!” If we notice how much red and green there is in the landscape, it should make us happy.
We would never mistake a pelican for a palm tree or a shark for a shrub, but they are molecularly similar. The doughnut shape of their molecules are exactly the same. The difference is that red hemoglobin molecules (blood) have a nucleus of iron, while green plant chlorophyll molecules have a nucleus of magnesium.
Magnesium is one of my favorite subjects because it is so important to the smooth functioning of the human body. I first heard about it from the neurologist treating my father’s debilitating stroke years years ago, but that knowledge just confirmed prior information, ideas that I got from my mother who gave me baths fortified with Epsom salts for sore muscles after vigorous exercise.
She would hug me and say, “Let Mama make you feel good. A nice warm bath will help after you worked so hard at that softball game.” (I played second base.) Then she would plop me into the tub and pour a bag of white rocks in after me. Those white crystals were magnesium. Epsom salts are pure magnesium. Magnesium reduces muscle contractions. I always thought I felt better because of mama’s magic. Now, I know the secret of her magic.
I wrote a book, “Peeling the Onion: Reversing the Ravages of Stroke,” about Dr. William M. Hammesfahr’s successful stroke treatment techniques. That is where I discovered that magnesium is a prominent player in stroke recovery. The heart is a muscle, after all. It reacts well to relaxation provided by mucho magnesium. We all react well to relaxation of muscles. I sometimes find myself typing with my shoulders sky high. When I breathe out, they drop three inches. Most of the time, I don’t even realize that I am tensing my muscles.
For healthy humans, magnesium keeps us regular and releases muscle contractions. No more constipation, leg cramps, restless legs at night or toe muscle cramps with enough magnesium. If any of those symptoms occur, a dash of green will help. That is one reason we are ordered to eat leafy greens. Think of big bowls of yummy salad and praise yourself for your good choice.
Magnesium is found in the chlorophyll molecules of leafy greens if they are grown in magnesium rich soil. That is the problem. We don’t know the nature of the soil in which our kale or spinach is grown, so we don’t know the intensity of our consumption of magnesium. If the soil is poor, there is little magnesium. Hence the use of supplements, especially if there are any tell-tale symptoms of muscle contractions.
It intrigues me that the whole living word is so closely related. We are closer in molecular nature to a snake or a mosquito than a rock, yet minerals make up an important part of us. Magnesium deserves a tiara and a magic wand in my fantasy world.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.