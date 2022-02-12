In my opinion, anyone who is living in denial that we are enduring a period where partisan drama and political paranoia are approaching rampant, phobic levels has been living under a rock and only occasionally peeking out using rose-colored glasses.
A plot inspired by this these times is what makes Chris Hauty’s “Deep State” so current. Outsider Richard Monroe has recently been elected president of the United States. He is controversial and decisive and determined to bring change to Washington as he upturns strategic historical alliances, concentrates on trying to do the right thing to the consternation of entrenched bureaucrats and remains unruffled in the face of any crisis. This offends the “deep state” of ex-military, intelligence spooks and counter-intelligence agents who are accustomed to manipulating our government at the highest levels for the benefit of powerful private puppeteers and foreign interests. His chief of staff, Peter Hall, is a loyal consigliere who orchestrates and implements the president’s policies with ruthless efficiency. Sound familiar?
But the story’s protagonist is Hayley Chill, an aw-shucks, small-town West Virginia 25-year-old from a poor, dysfunctional background who doesn’t even have a college degree. She is not the usual Ivy League privileged person you would expect to find working as a White House intern. Instead, she is a hard-scrabble, hard-working, patriotic ex-military champion boxer who has been blessed with an eidetic memory (a fact she does not advertise) and the gritty drive to succeed. She tries to fit in but is immediately an outcast who, despite it all, begins to prove herself.
While delivering Peter Hall’s daily briefing papers to his home, Hayley finds him dead from an apparent heart attack, but she sees evidence that something sinister may have been the case, instead. She also suspects that the president may also be in danger. Because she is only a lowly intern with no clout and no proof, Hayley decides to remain mute about her suspicions as she carries on an informal investigation. Soon, some power players begin to suspect that she knows too much and think nothing about taking her out as well. The well-edited story evolves into a political and moral minefield, and the conclusion is jaw-dropping.
My first criticism of the book is that Hauty is a former screenwriter who has now written his debut novel. While he certainly proves that he can put together a terrific plot with some great twists, he needs to realize that he is now writing a novel instead of a screenplay. Each style of writing has different demands and purposes and is not aimed at the same audience. In other words, he needs to do some fine tuning on his final product.
I also did not like the fact that the story was told in the first person and that some exposition goes nowhere. While the first half of the book is a little slow at times, in the second half the story evolves into a fast-paced, engaging tale with lots of twists that are perfect for the current political environment. I also did not like the time the author devoted to the forth-telling of unnecessary and irksome details about some characters’ lives in the distant future. This was not relevant to the story.
Those problems aside, I quickly connected with Hayley. Her idiosyncrasies and rich backstory validated her instincts, emotions, determination, wits, will power and sheer bad-assery. All in all, it was a worthwhile read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”