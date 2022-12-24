Mistletoe is a parasite. It relies on a tree branch to survive and give it nutrients and moisture. This can be interpreted in more ways than one. It was once called “dung on a stick.” Mistletoe grew spontaneously from bird droppings and appeared to spring directly from the twigs that the dropping landed upon. Birds consumed the clear, tasty seeds and pooped them around the forest indiscriminately.

I like to think of the plant in its mythological attachment. Druids and Celts maintained it in their sanctuaries for forest spirits. Frigg, the Norse goddess of love, happiness, marriage and fertility, represents life together in relationships. Imagine friends, family, especially your dog or cat who need you. You need them, too. Mistletoe was especially blessed by Frigg.