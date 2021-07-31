Dear Dr. Doug,
I have a parrot and over the past year or so it has been picking its feathers a lot. I have never seen him scratch, but he does seem to preen all the time. I took him to the pet store and they said he has mites. I didn’t see any on him, but the pet store said that you don’t always see the mites. Could this be what’s causing my bird to itch so badly? They sold me some spray. I’ve been using it now for a month and there is no improvement. Is there anything else I can try? I feel so badly for him.
Jeanne, Miami
Dear Jeanne,
Your pet store is partially correct. There are two common types of mites that birds get: one that lives on the feathers and one that lives within the feather shafts. Whereas the surface mite is relatively easy to see with the unaided eye, the latter type is very difficult to see unless you are using magnification, such as a microscope.
Birds can get other ectoparasites as well. An ectoparasite refers to any insect that lives off the skin or the feathers of another animal. In the case of birds, this includes mites, lice and fleas (yes, fleas!). Although fleas are not seen in caged birds, there are certain barnyard birds that do have their own species of flea.
Mites, as a cause of itching and feather picking, are quite rare. Scaly-face mites cause crusting and scaling to the face, legs and vents of small birds such as budgerigars. But, generally, these do not cause feather abnormalities.
Quill mites can cause itching, but they are uncommon. Their minuscule size makes them difficult to find, often requiring a microscope to make the diagnosis. There are other types of mites that live under the skin in the head and neck region. Again, special skin scrapings and microscopic analyses are required to make the correct diagnosis. These mites, like the quill mites, are also very rare.
The notorious feather mite, the one most commonly blamed for causing the incessant itching in birds, is probably the rarest of them all. Feather mites are common in barnyard and wild birds, but are infrequently encountered in caged birds. These are relatively large mites, easily seen with the naked eye. Depending on the species of mite, it can either be bright red or black. Specifically with indoor birds, feather mites are very uncommon. Literally, in over 40 years of working with birds, I have probably seen a dozen or less cases in indoor birds.
Lice are perhaps the most offensive ectoparasites to encounter from a personal point of view. They are large bugs looking very much like tiny dinosaurs. When found they have a nasty habit of vaulting off their avian host and landing directly somewhere on the person harassing them.
Since lice do not like light, they make a bee-line for an opening in any garment, scooting under a hem, into a sleeve or down a neckline.
Fortunately, lice are very species specific and will not stay with their new host for any length of time. Even more fortunately, lice are also very uncommon.
The take home message is this: if you don’t see mites on your bird’s feathers, it is doubtful that your bird has mites. Your best bet is to have your bird examined by an avian-trained veterinarian. Small feather samples can be collected (this is painless to your bird) and examined under a microscope. If mites are present, they will be found. Once found, they can be easily treated.
Since there are many other causes of feather picking in birds, please have your bird examined as soon as possible.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.