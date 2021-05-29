Gregory McDonald’s “The Buck Passes Flynn” was originally released in 1981 and then rereleased in 2004. It has now recently been released a third time. It’s an odd little tale about the beginning of the greedy 1980s, a period that later produced the “uh-oh” crisis of the new millennium.
The protagonist is eccentric Boston police inspector and offbeat operative Francis Xavier Flynn. Ostensibly Flynn is an inspector for the BPD on medical leave, but he is actually an operative of a borderless super-intelligence organization associated with the U.S. government that is strictly from James Bond-ville. Flynn’s employer is simply called N.N. Flynn is N.N. 13, and his boss is N.N. 0. Russia has an equivalent that they call K.
It would be easy for me to misrepresent this novel by using words like mystery and operative. This is not your classic mystery. Nor, despite its ties to the government, is it a story about espionage or secret agents. It is about an investigation and less of a mystery than a perplexing economic commentary. The plot more resembles Bond meets Columbo as Flynn travels from rural Texas to Massachusetts to Russia to meet with many people as he tries to complete his assignment. If this sounds a bit monotonous, I assure you it was not.
Now on to the story. N.N. is requested by the U.S. President to find out why packages of exactly $100,000 in plain brown envelopes have been mysteriously given to every man, woman and child in a small Texas town and a northeast fishing island. Flynn begins his investigation in Texas, but no matter where he goes, there appears to be no motive for the unexpected largesse. When Flynn arrives in Ada, Texas, he finds that the town has been vacated and abandoned by everyone except the preacher and his wife after the money was distributed. In Massachusetts, just the opposite has happened. After receiving their windfall, the town virtually closed its borders.
Is the money counterfeit? No. Is there some secret billionaire giving away massive amounts of money? No. There appears to be no motive, but wherever he goes, Flynn gets plenty of complaints about inflation and what paper money is or is not worth in terms of oil and credit, and how your take-home pay doesn’t take you home anymore. Starting to get intrigued? I was. Of course, since I spent my entire career working for financial institutions, so I’m always a sucker for books about economics and money.
As Flynn interviews people with an almost insatiable interest, he brings a charming Irish brogue and unflappable manner to each encounter. The book fills in a lot of background on Flynn himself that was often odd and interesting. Flynn was almost a music hall Irishman even though he never said “bedad” or “begorrah.” He was just a big, brilliant Irishman with an affection for herbal tea.
The basic plot is about worldwide currency, and would it be possible to destabilize the American dollar. It is as much an economic treatise as it is a mystery and was written with black humor. The author does a good job of simplifying complex topics such as currency devaluation, inflation, etc. On the con side, several interesting plot lines are left hanging and some readers may find the ending somewhat implausible. But it was a quick read that kept my interest all the way through, and I’m glad I read it.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’