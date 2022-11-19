Splendiferous floral blossoms will abound at the Key West Garden Club sale today and give you the joy of seeing blossoms thrive abundantly. They are enough to put a smile in a gardener’s heart. Studies have shown that a smile is a potent pill to improve a person’s disposition. So, for your mental health, visit the mood-enhancing floral plethora on Atlantic Boulevard. Help to create a street of smiles during the Saturday super-sale extravaganza of joy-enhancing colorful flowers. Go to perk-up your own horticultural spirit.

Key West red plumeria is a prize-winning addition to a garden. RED. Imagine a girl in a red dress billowing in the breeze. The welcoming glee of brilliant red inserted among the glowing green leaves will remind you of your youthful ardor.