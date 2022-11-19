Splendiferous floral blossoms will abound at the Key West Garden Club sale today and give you the joy of seeing blossoms thrive abundantly. They are enough to put a smile in a gardener’s heart. Studies have shown that a smile is a potent pill to improve a person’s disposition. So, for your mental health, visit the mood-enhancing floral plethora on Atlantic Boulevard. Help to create a street of smiles during the Saturday super-sale extravaganza of joy-enhancing colorful flowers. Go to perk-up your own horticultural spirit.
Key West red plumeria is a prize-winning addition to a garden. RED. Imagine a girl in a red dress billowing in the breeze. The welcoming glee of brilliant red inserted among the glowing green leaves will remind you of your youthful ardor.
If you sit very still near a golden dewdrop plant that has matured into its seeding period it is likely that a flickering bird will descend to feed on its golden treasure. This is not only a feast for your eyes, but one for their tummy. They will spread the seeds throughout the entire neighborhood.
Amaryllis belladonna means pride, determination and radiant beauty is available. Each deep purple or pink flower is 2-4 inches in diameter. It was named after a shepherdess in Virgil’s Eclogues. The plant is commonly known as “naked lady,” which leads one to wonder about the nature of the relationship between the shepherdess and her shepherd gardener. Of course, having a naked lady in your garden is titillating at any time. The Greek linguistic version of amaryllis means “to sparkle.” A naked lady would certainly add “sparkle” to any garden. Contemporary naked ladies, regrettably, usually arrive as stone statues, not pink flesh.
Getting the native tree, Lignum vitae, into the community is a special project of the club. This very-slow-growing tree will reach 20 feet in height after 25 years. It consumes a small horizontal space of 10 feet. It is an especially beautiful, delicate tree with deep blue flowers and a reddish orange fruit produced in September. The fruit has black seeds and a red pulp.
Herbs planted in pots will be abundant at the sale. They include three kinds of basil, rosemary and red hot Thai peppers. There are tried and true tropical tomatoes that have been tested by locals over many seasons. They thrive in OUR climate.
Pots of succulents should please any gardener. They also make ideal presents for like-minded friends. Arriving at Thanksgiving dinner with a pot full of succulents will definitely create a winning entrance.
Desert rose plants will be available for sale. They are ideally grown in 80-85 degree temperatures, perfect for our climate. They are planted in sandy soil that does not hold water. They should be watered from below instead of from above. Water once in three days. The soil should dry out between waterings. That allows the roots to absorb just the right amount of moisture. Desert rose stems get fatter and fatter over its long life span. The long-living plant can be put in your will. This is another ideal gift plant, especially to someone young.
Finally, perfect pure blue pops out in plumbago florets. Plant the blue next to the rose and you get a garden “WOW!”
