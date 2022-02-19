I touched a nerve with last week’s column.
“Key West is a lovely renovation,” I wrote, “with a spiderweb of salt spalling as its foundation. Beneath the Key West mystique of our white picket fences, manicured lots, art galleries, restaurants, theater venues and water sports lies a particularly ugly truth. Real people cannot live in Key West anymore.”
Dozens of locals, snowbirds and visitors shared their stories online and social media. These weren’t angry screeds filled with political invective, finger-pointing or clueless entitlement. They were, instead, heartbreakingly personal, capturing a resigned acceptance of why things changed; an understanding that, yes, change was inevitable; and ending with a dusting of that Key West magic that reminds us we love this island, warts and all.
I wonder sometimes if the island’s political and economic leadership hears much from people without commas and titles after their names. Those folks (I call them Comma People) can always get the ear of an elected or appointed leader. Comma People have political and economic clout; they run businesses, organizations, boards and such. In the absence of the clout that comes with an actual title, they know how to stir up things on social media, organize for a cause or lead a grassroots effort.
That’s no criticism of Comma People. I’ve pretty much always had a comma and a title after my name. Comma People get things done. They are the “they” we’re always asking to lead us, do something, fix something. You know, “they” ought to do such-and-so. Comma People talk to other Comma People. A lot.
Sometimes that becomes an echo chamber where the voices of regular folks don’t hold much sway. They likely don’t hear much from long-time visitors who silently stop coming to Key West because they can no longer afford it. It’s unlikely they hear directly from hundreds of workers who are losing their apartments, but they most certainly do hear from potential new hires who turn down job offers because there’s nowhere to live — affordable or otherwise. Even though I’ll bet many Comma People know how bad things are, they are perplexed over solutions, if, indeed, there are solutions — other than wait to crash and burn, a la 1970s, and then re-build.
Comma People, elected officials, chambers, guilds, real estate and business owners — and, yes, like columnists — have to work hard to hear the voices of regular people. That’s why the responses to last week’s column are worth a listening.
I’ll share a few to make this point: Unless Key West crafts and executes a vision for its future that centers wholly on rebuilding the island’s middle class, retaining and supporting the people who make things and make things run, and insisting that the island’s families and permanent residents are the cornerstones of our quality of life, we can kiss farewell the pretense we are a One Human Family paradise where all are welcome, except the jerks.
“So sadly true and it gets to me all the time. Our children grew up there, 6 of our grandkids are Conchs. We were part of the machine that kept great service moving forward in KW and the Lower Keys. We fly our Conch Republic flag in our front yard, but none of us live there anymore.”
“It has been a marvelous life. I am a real person. One of the adventurous hippies who hitchhiked to the end of the road in 1972. The gas station map I carried carefully folded in my pocket did not include Key West. … As a Hemingway fan I knew Key West was at the end of the road. In the late ’70s every hippy and his brother put on a tool belt and remodeled our way out of affordable housing. … Learning to adapt to change allowed myself to enjoy 50 good years of prosperity on the Island I love and loves me. As it has been it will be. Affordable housing is all that will save the next generation of adventurous dreamers.”
“Just moved to Key West in the last few years and I already know I have no chance to stay long term. I’m a nurse. … I work 2 jobs and I’m getting too old to do this for long. Looking for where I might be able to settle and in the meantime enjoying and building relationships with those in Key West that are not the elite.”
“Having watched what has happened to hotel room rates, a trip to KW has definitely become a luxury. As someone who loves Key West, I find myself relying on the creativity and flexibility of the real people. Seems like after the current ride ends, there will once again be a crash and hard times. Hoping that the next revival is quick and more for real people than just the rich. Until then, my island getaways will be Marathon or other more affordable destinations with maybe a day trip to KW.”
Not everyone shares my concerns about the hollowing out of Key West’s middle class. One commenter called me a “Debbie Downer” and another suggested anyone who worked hard and built up a portfolio could easily live in Key West.
I remain optimistic. If we heed the voices of those determined to hold Key West together, we will find a good place without first having to crash and burn.
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.