Author T.L. Swan’s “The Takeover” was nothing like what I expected it to be when I picked it up. I thought I was going to be reading a storyline about hostile bids, mergers, acquisitions, corporate restructurings and corporate raiding. I was wrong. While one of the leading characters, 34-year-old ruthless billionaire Tristan Miles, was the head of acquisitions for Miles Media, the takeover king of New York, and his target is 38-year-old Claire Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Media, the corporate storyline merely provided background to the book’s true thrust.
There were actually five major plots. First, there was one about the company Claire runs and her deceased husband started. Her aim in life is to do whatever it takes to keep it going so that she can one day hand it over to her children. Next, comes an extremely complicated story about the on-again, off-again romance that develops between Tristan and Claire. I will warn you that this narrative is very steamy and graphic. There were times that even though I was reading it alone that I turned red from embarrassment during the explicit lovemaking depictions and thought my Kindle might ignite. Third, there is a poignant and sweet storyline about the playboy/bachelor Tristan’s subconscious desire to have a family of his own. Fourth, there is the storyline about Claire’s kids’ determination not to have an interloper in their lives. Last, there is a storyline about Tristan’s mother’s meddling and wanting something different for her son than an older woman with three kids.
The character development was excellent. Claire is a struggling, celibate, suburban widow whose life totally revolves around work and three unruly children. Seventeen-year-old Fletcher is short tempered and adrift, 13-year-old dyslexic Harry is his school’s nightmare pupil and 9-year-old Patrick is the wise child and the only one even close to having both oars in the water. Tristan is the ultimate handsome, self-centered, sophisticated, elusive urbanite who lives in posh apartments and five-star hotels and is one of the kings of the one-night-stand scene. He is on every host’s A-list in every city. Every beautiful socialite or gold-digger he meets dreams of being the one to finally land him. Tristan and Claire could not be more dissimilar.
They first meet when Tristan tries to take over Claire’s company. He is powerful, arrogant and exceedingly handsome. She despises him immediately and makes that point clear. Despite her rejection, three days later he shocks her by asking her for a date. She delights in rudely turning him down. Six months later, she meets him again when he is the guest speaker at a conference she is attending in Paris. But this time, despite her silent vow to have nothing to do with him, she gets a combination of butterflies and guilt when they speak. A tumultuous relationship thus begins.
The story alternates between Claire’s and Tristan’s points of view. Their relationship was not only hot but realistic for that of a single mother. Many times they were together only when she could send her kids away for a night or a weekend to stay with her parents. The kids don’t get introduced to Tristan until later, a scenario that I found realistic. There were many bumps in the road. The book dealt with more than hot sex, attraction and glamour. It dealt with the messier parts of life as it delved into the bittersweet pain that comes with loss. Lastly, it dealt with the most unlikely of heroes deciding to pick up the mantle and heal Claire’s broken, dysfunctional family.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”