Dr. Doug,
I read your article in the KWC this weekend (5-1-21) about mosquitoes, heartworm and the Friendly mosquitoes. Your timing always seems to be spot on. The mosquitoes are crazy right now. I have lived here a long time and I can’t remember it being this bad. Do you really think that the Friendly mosquitoes will help, and is there anything else I can do to protect my dog (and myself)? Thank you,
Lisa, Sugarloaf
Dear Lisa,
I’m hearing you. They are terrible. The recent rains and the king tides with the Super Pink Moon have left lots of puddles and pooling of stagnant water all around the Keys, especially up in the mangroves along the shores.
Aside from the shear annoyance factor of the mosquitoes they do pose a serious health threats. Mosquitoes are the vector for the deadly heartworm disease frequently seen in pets.
Heartworms are serious and potentially fatal to not only dogs, but also cats and ferrets. The American Heartworm Society (http://www.heartwormsociety.org) reports that the average veterinary hospital in this part of the country diagnoses between 25 to 50 cases per year.
The long, whitish adult worm usually can be found living inside the pet’s heart, specifically within the chambers on the right side and also extending up the vessels which go from the heart to the lungs. Some of these worms can be quite long, up to 14 inches!
A dog, cat or ferret can only get heartworm disease from mosquitoes. After the mosquito bites a host that is infected with heartworms, it can then transmit the larval form of the worm, called a microfilaria, which is found in the blood, to the next host it bites.
Although a pet may have heartworms for several months before showing signs, the most common presentation of a dog with heartworm disease is generalized weakness, difficulty breathing, coughing, weight loss and intolerance to even light exercise. In cats and ferrets, open-mouth breathing, which looks like panting, is often the only sign you will see.
The disease is easily diagnosed in its early stages, well before any clinical signs occur, by a simple blood test. Obviously, it is at the early stages where you want to treat as you will have the best success. Even when the disease is severe it can be treated. It is just more involved, more expensive and carries a higher risk of complications.
Better yet, there are many excellent heartworm preventatives on the market. Every dog, cat and ferret here in the Keys should be on monthly preventatives.
Yes, I do believe that Oxitec’s Friendly mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti) will help with disease control, including heartworm in pets and dengue in people. But, since there are also other species of mosquitoes here in the Keys, everybody still needs to do their part to help control mosquito propagation:
1) Do not allow any standing water to remain around your yard.
2) If you have outdoor ponds, make sure they are aerated or contain fish that will eat the mosquito larvae.
3) There are topicals that you can get to help keep mosquitoes off your dog, but they are highly toxic to cats. So, don’t use these products on your cat, and do not allow your cat to groom or snuggle with your dog for at least 24 hours after application of the topical.
4) Contact the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District at http://www.Keysmosquito.org to schedule a visit to your neighborhood.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.