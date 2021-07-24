When this paper published a review of Susan Simard’s book “Finding the Mother Tree.” I ordered it immediately. It turns out that people have inherited the desire to protect and nurture from our prehistoric ancestors, the plants. Mother trees connect underground with their seedlings through fungal networks that foster communal lives. They provide food that is filled with protections against common plant diseases and give their offspring with an immunological boost to insure their survival. And the mother tree knows which seedlings are hers and favors them over non-relatives. Not that she ignores nephews and nieces; a mother tree considers the entire forest community part of her domain.
Underground fungal networks are huge! Billions of mitochondrial strands encircle the globe like enormous leafless computer networks. The mitochondria are why it is difficult to dig a hole in unplowed ground. The network of underground growth is impenetrable, it is so thick. The part of a fungus we see is the flower. Most of the plant is buried. This buried network is how plants communicate through chemical and electrical signals. They protect and feed their young against viral enemies, beetles, and bugs.
Humans who breast-feed their babies do the same thing to give their offspring an advantage over the world’s evils lurking about in germs and viruses.
There are many things that we inherit genetically, but I am also concerned with the things we are taught by example from our nurturing parents, humor, tolerance, aggressive and passive behavior and by observation, many other subtle behaviors. Saplings learn from their mother tree in much the same unspoken method.
What characteristics did your parents give you in their subtle inheritance system? I have my mother’s wry, ironic sense of humor. When she implied that I was somehow related to a tree, I confessed that my teenage skin did have some bark-like characteristics. I have my father’s slowness to respond to difficult questions before thinking them through. Sometimes that took days for him. That process was not a high percentage of time in an adult’s life, but in a teenager’s years it was an eon of potential anxiety.
Caregiving is larger than the intimate family relationships. The Miami high-rise collapse resulted in immediate response by our organized local groups. Money began pouring in from around the globe because Miami has an eclectic international population. Individuals also stepped up. A 17-year-old young man worked steadfastly alongside others, with no reason but that he was needed. Flowers and good wishes filled a tennis court fence. Caregivers arise for our elderly and for our children who have lost their parents. Covid has brought out the best in our generation. Our caregivers have responded and continue to respond admirably.
Like a forest, we learn to live with death and decay and regrowth. The circle of life is a show playing in the large theater of eternity. The mother tree watches over the performance of the forest longer than most.
She is assisted by my new best friends, fungi. When I was young, I sang a song, “There’s a fungus among us. Which one has the fungus?” Now that I know the importance of fungus in the perpetuation of the forest and its influence on human lives, I think of that song in an entirely more comfortable manner. Fungi are important denizens of the earth. Luckily, there are lots of “fungus among us.”
Trees communicate through messages carried by the world’s flora computer bytes found in the fungus of the soil. They send and receive messages of hope and despair. They help the necessity for a young tree to produce chemicals to fight the spread of arboreal disease. Forests have much to teach us.
