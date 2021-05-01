Sometimes lunch is the most challenging meal of the day. When you wake up before heading to work or accomplishing the morning’s tasks, you might ask yourself, “What should I pack for lunch today?”
Lunch is a meal that everyone has different views on. Some enjoy a huge, filling lunch, some skip it altogether and others look for a light, nutritious option.
The possibilities are nearly endless when it comes to midday food choices. If you desire crunch and texture, but also something light, you’re likely seeking food that is filling and going to give you enough energy to make it until dinner time.
This BLT Wrap with Avocado Spread is a perfect lunchtime pick-me-up that can leave you feeling full and ready to conquer the rest of the day’s work.
This recipe is simple and can be whipped together in minutes. Plus, it has fresh ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes and avocados.
Find more lunch recipes at Culinary.net.