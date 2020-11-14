With all the serious events of the past year — the stressful election, the pandemic — you all might appreciate a humorous anecdote about my near in-person brush with our soon-to-be new president.
“Hey Joe, come on in out of the cold,” I would have said. It was several years ago when I had my shop and our president-elect was our vice president. It was the Friday after Thanksgiving and the Secret Service cars, all three of them, were parked alongside the front windows of my shop. The vice president was following his usual tradition of spending the holiday weekend with his family on the island. Friends had brushed shoulders with him on Main Street, even asked him to pose for impromptu photo ops, to which he gladly complied. We heard he stopped with his family at the drugstore soda fountain. Maybe even swiveled on the old-fashioned stools at the counter while his grandkids sipped frappes — right out of a Norman Rockwell illustration. A friend, ever mindful of certain visiting celebs, asked him to sign the back of her Obama campaign button, a permanent fixture on her coat lapel. “Would he do some Christmas shopping in my store?” I wondered aloud to the customers who were more interested in the parked SUVs with Washington plates blocking my store windows, than the display of merchandise inside the shop.
Ralph, Joe Biden’s Secret Service driver (not so secret in our small town of vigilant spotters), was taking a break from the cold and windy day while keeping a watchful eye on my large storefront windows for any possible wrong-doing, but more likely for a glimpse of the family he was protecting. His earpiece radio was obvious, but he kept up an amiable chatter about the embarrassing event of the White House crashers, politely answering my questions.
“Is the vice president allowed to accept gifts?” I asked Ralph, my new BFF, as I blithely inscribed a copy of my then latest book, “A Nantucket Christmas.” “I guess you’d like him to take it back to the White House?” Ralph asked. “Well, he is here at the beginning of the Christmas holidays, and it would be a nice remembrance of his time here,” I responded, not wanting to appear too presumptuous.
I turned away to answer a customer’s question and just like that, when I turned back they were gone — all three cars, Ralph and the other two drivers, a man who I was told was a teacher in another life and a woman who had been a biologist. “They come from all walks of life,” Ralph had answered when I asked about the people who get jobs like his. Just as fast as they had arrived, the motorcade that had been flown here in the belly of Air Force 2 had disappeared. A call came, they responded instantly. What was I thinking? That the vice president would come looking for his driver and just happened into my store? His driver got the call for a pick up and off they flew. It was 4 in the afternoon. It was getting dark. The vice president and his family had been shopping in town for over two hours. They were obviously headed back to the home of their hosts. I imagined a room full of supporters having cocktails and catered goodies. The day ended uneventfully. I still had the signed Christmas book.
On Monday the streets of Nantucket looked as though a vacuum had come by and sucked up every living body. My store was empty, my assistant was rearranging things and I was on the phone. I happened to look up as a good-looking couple walked toward the shop at a fast clip. Heads bent toward each other they were intent in conversation — only aware of each other. I was looking at their clothing, so out of place on a winter day in Nantucket. He was wearing a dark suit and a purple shirt, no outer coat. She, blonde, casually coiffed and trim, also in a black suit with a purple wool scarf wrapped artfully around her neck. They walked briskly by, purposefully as though they had to be somewhere, certainly no time for window-shopping. I was on delay, completely absorbed in their clothing, thinking, “What a nice looking couple. Did they coordinate their wardrobe on purpose?” And in a flash — too late! I recognized who they were. I wanted to race after them pathetically clutching my signed book to thrust upon him. But, of course, I didn’t.
On Tuesday night I watched the television as President Obama gave his speech about ending the war in Afghanistan. I wanted another glimpse of Joe Biden because after my near brush with fame, all I have is a book that reads on the inside page, “For Joe Biden, Happy Holidays on Nantucket, Leslie Linsley,” that I now can’t even sell! I should have inscribed it to Ralph.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.