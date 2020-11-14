Dear Dr. Doug,
Our cat was recently diagnosed with leprosy. The vet didn’t tell us much about it other than it needed to be put to sleep immediately. When we heard the news, of course, we were shocked, but since we trust our vet we did what he suggested. Sadly, we put our companion down. After getting home and talking to some friends, and doing some internet searching, I fear we may have acted too hastily. Can you answer some questions for us? We are really upset about all of this.
1) How did our cat get it?
2) Is feline leprosy contagious to humans? (We were led to believe it was, and that is why the vet wanted us to euthanize it right away.)
3) Is feline leprosy contagious to other cats or dogs? (We have a long haired dog).
4) Can it be treated?
Peter and Linda
Dear Peter and Linda,
I am very sorry for your loss. Without actually having examined your cat or having reviewed any of the laboratory data I can’t tell you for sure that your cat had leprosy. But, that said, allow me to make some general comments.
Friends and the internet can certainly be educational, assuming that the source has the knowledge base to present you with the correct information. But, they can also be misleading and that can lead to heartache.
Your veterinarian should be your first go-to source for information regarding your pet’s health. If your vet is not experienced with your cat’s condition they can refer you to a specialist.
Another extremely important resource regarding disease is your personal physician. While a veterinarian is oftentimes versed in animal-human diseases (called zoonoses) they cannot ethically give advice to people about the human side of the disease equation. Questions about human health issues should be directed to your own doctor.
Here are the answers to your questions:
1) Mycobacteria (the agent of leprosy) is ubiquitous — it lives in the soil, usually moist. Feline leprosy is most commonly seen near seaports and coastal communities like here in the Florida Keys. Interestingly, obese cats seem more prone to developing the disease.
2) No, the cat form of leprosy is not contagious to humans. I called a human infectious disease and also an HIV expert to verify this. That said, immunocompromised humans are susceptible to avian tuberculosis (caused by a similar organism to feline leprosy).
3) Feline leprosy is not directly contagious to other cats or dogs. It must enter body through wounds, such as bite or scratch wounds. Outdoor cats are far more at risk than indoor cats. Cats with immunosuppressive diseases such as FeLV or FIV are at a greater risk. These are compelling reasons to keep your cats indoors!
4) Depending on how severe the disease is when diagnosed, many cases of feline leprosy can be treated if caught early. In some cases, wide surgical excision may be all that is necessary. In other cases, a combination of surgery and a type of chemotherapy may be needed. Some of these cats need medication for up to a year.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.