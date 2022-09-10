Dear Dr. Doug,
My cat has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. My vet wants to refer me to a specialist to give my cat radiation therapy. I read on the internet that there are pills that can be used to treat this. Are they effective? I don’t want to put my cat through radiation treatment.
Thank you, Jen
Dear Jen,
There are certainly other options aside from radiation therapy. I have no idea why your veterinarian did not discuss ALL potential treatments for your cat’s hyperthyroidism. I feel that it is important that you are given a choice — based on proper advice.
The thyroid gland is an extremely important organ. It has many functions that affect the entire animal. This disease affects mostly middle to older aged cats (11-20 years old) and has no breed or sex predilection. Hyperthyroidism is caused by a tumor of the thyroid gland, or glands (there are two), but fortunately, about 80% of these tumors are usually benign.
There are actually four methods commonly used for treating this disease. Radiation therapy is one of the treatment options, and many oncologists and internal medicine specialists feel it is the best. However, I realize that it is not for every patient and all owners.
When diagnosed early there is a food, called Hill’s Prescription Diet y/d, that has been shown to lower circulating thyroid levels in as little as three weeks. In some cases it has prevented patients from developing full-blown thyroid cancers.
As you mentioned, there is a type of chemotherapy, a medication called Tapazol and a fourth option that involves surgical removal of the affected thyroid gland.
Anti-thyroid medications, such as Tapazol, are perhaps the least expensive of the latter three methods of treatment, and it is a mainstay once fulminant thyroid disease has developed. These drugs are readily available, do not require anesthesia or surgery to work and, in general, are very effective. The disadvantages include the need to administer the pills two to three times per day for life, frequent blood tests to monitor for efficacy of therapy and the prevention of side effects of the drug itself, and the fact that this drug does not slow the growth of the tumor, just the production of the thyroid hormone. Eventually, the drug loses its effectiveness. For cats that are difficult to administer pills, there is a topical anti-thyroid cream that can be applied inside the ear.
The radiation treatment is a very safe and successful form of therapy. The treatment involves a single intravenous injection of radioactive Iodine-131. This Iodine is trapped within the thyroid tissue and kills only the tumor cells. The patient produces radioactive urine for a few days, so it must stay in the hospital until the Iodine has cleared from the system. There is no anesthesia or surgery involved and, as a result, is very safe even in older cats. The treatment is fully successful over 90-95% of the time. Those that don’t respond the first time can safely receive a second treatment, which usually finishes the therapy.
Surgery is also an excellent option for those that do not want to pursue long-term chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Surgery is not without risks, however. Hyperthyroid cats can be unstable patients if the thyroid levels are not first controlled with medication. For instance, if the patient’s heart rate and metabolism are not stabilized, there is a risk with anesthesia. This risk is minimized with proper pre-operative preparation and skilled veterinary supervision.
Newer surgical techniques, specifically the use of surgical lasers, allow the surgeon better access to the thyroid tumor. There is little if any bleeding during the procedure, minimal post-operative pain and rapid healing. The nice part about surgery is that the pet comes to the vet with thyroid cancer in the morning and usually goes home the following day tumor free.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.