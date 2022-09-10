Scan

An I-131 isotope scan shows an enlarged right thyroid gland lobe in this cat patient. Once identified this can be easily treated.

 Image provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

My cat has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. My vet wants to refer me to a specialist to give my cat radiation therapy. I read on the internet that there are pills that can be used to treat this. Are they effective? I don’t want to put my cat through radiation treatment.