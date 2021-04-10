Dear Dr. Doug,
All of a sudden it seems that one of my cats has decided to not use the litter box. I’ve had her and her brother for 8 years and they are indoor only, very spoiled cats. This has never been a problem before. She pees on the floor, the rugs, in the sink, in the bathtub and just about anywhere but the litter box. Why does she suddenly hate using the litter box? Her brother is still using it. Any advice you can give would be greatly appreciated. It has gotten so bad that I hate going home knowing full well I will have to search the house for the new source of the pee smell.
Teesha
Dear Teesha,
You said that your cat is not using the litter box any more, but you didn’t state whether or not your cat is just urinating outside of her litter box or is she also defecating in inappropriate places? It almost sounds from your letter that the main problem is just inappropriate urination. As you have alluded, this is a very serious problem and can have profound effects on your relationship with your cat — and anyone else that occupies the house. In fact, these elimination problems are the most frequent cause for cats being left at the animal shelter or put to sleep.
There can be many causes for this change. Cystitis, also known as a bladder infection, is the most common cause for a cat to either urinate or defecate outside of the litter box. An infection in the bladder makes the cat feel that it has an urge to eliminate frequently and will often do so wherever it happens to be at the time, e.g. sink, bathtub, etc.
There are other causes why a cat may urinate outside of the litter box. Any disease that causes polyuria (the need to urinate frequently) can cause a cat to display these types of behaviors. Diabetes is one such disease, as diabetic cats will often drink water excessively. Eight years old is not old for a cat, but you can see diabetes in cats of that age group.
Other diseases of concern, although usually seen in older cats, are kidney disease and hyperthyroidism. Both of these will often cause a cat to change its drinking and elimination behavior.
Cats can develop aversions to certain types of cat litter, especially the scented or perfumed types. Have you changed your kitty litter lately? Try changing her litter to a different brand, using shredded or recycled newspaper, sand or paper towels. Also consider moving the cat box to a different location in the house or even adding a second litter box — placing it near where she uses the carpet to urinate.
Cats are very fastidious animals and will often refuse to use a litter box or eliminate anywhere near their food and water bowls. You can often stop eliminations in certain locations by offering food and water in those same spots. Cats hate a dirty litter box. So, make sure that you keep it clean. Remove the soiled litter as soon as she uses the box.
Most importantly, I recommend that you take your cat to your veterinarian for a thorough physical examination. Cystitis, kidney disease and hyperthyroidism are usually easy to diagnose. Cystitis is generally relatively easy to treat. Other diseases may not be curable but can be managed if caught early. Make sure that she is healthy before you embark on these other causes. Good luck.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.