Dear Readers,
One of the most common reasons cats end up in the shelter is for scratching the furniture. One of the most common reasons owners have their cats declawed is because the owner just bought a new couch.
Not every cat is a destructive scratcher, though it is in every cat’s DNA to be a scratcher at heart. When a cat scratches its claws on furniture it is a normal and natural behavior. It should not be discouraged or stopped. There are a number of reasons why a cat performs this seemingly destructive action, so before I offer suggestions on how to deal with this, allow me to discuss the biology behind it.
Cats normally shed their claws — the outer part. If you look closely at the base of whatever furniture (or scratching posts) they are defacing you will often find crescent shaped toenail pieces. This is not the actual nail, but the outer keratin shell. Cats actually shed this outer layer much the same way a snake sheds its skin. Underneath these “nail sheds” is a perfectly formed, very sharp new nail.
So this scratching behavior helps them keep sharp claws, not necessarily sharpen their current claws. Evolutionarily, cats need sharp claws for digging, climbing and, of course, defense (and offense).
While it ostensibly looks as if a cat is sharpening its claws when it is scratching, it is also marking its territory. The scratch marks leave a visual cue, but because they have tiny scent glands between their toes, they are also leaving an olfactory cue to other cats in the area.
Reaching out and scratching also provides exercise for the cat. Watch the next time your cat scratches on any surface — it will grab in and stretch its entire body, then, once ready, it really starts the workout.
Most feline behaviorists also believe that scratching provides some stress relief for the animal. It is a normal behavior and provides a release aside from the other benefits described above. Imagine the stress a cat feels if it is not allowed to perform a natural action.
So what can be done to stop the destructive nature of this natural behavior? There are several options. Starting with the easy options first: routinely trim your cat’s nails so that they are not as sharp (this will not stop the scratching, just cut down on the damage). You can also buy vinyl nail caps (such as Kitty Caps) that are glued on the tip of each nail. These work great and even come in different colors. But, they do come off and need to be replaced frequently.
Provide cardboard cat scratchers or scratching posts for your cat(s). Generally, it is best to have at least one scratching post per cat (remember, they are marking their territory). Place these in front of the objects that the cat normally scratches (the corner of the couch, the bed post, the speaker).
Since cats often like to scratch when they wake from one of their cat naps, have a scratching post near where they like to snooze. Rub catnip herb or get some cat nip spray and cover the surface of the post with the scent. This will attract the cat to the area naturally. When you see you the cat use the scratching post reward it with a treat.
To discourage a cat from scratching at a particular spot, consider placing double-sided tape over the location. Cats do not like touching it! You can also protect these premium locations from further damage by installing furniture scratch protectors that are essentially clear, plastic scratch guards.
As a last resort, you can always consider declaw. This is a major surgical procedure where the last segment (bone and nail) is amputated from each toe. If you do opt for this, I strongly encourage you to seek out someone trained in laser surgery as this is the least painful technique available.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.