Before and after

This dog had severe entropion in both eyes (top). ‘Eye tuck’ surgery was performed (bottom), which corrected the problem and the patient went on to have normal, comfortable vision.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

I have a bulldog that squints all the time. He seems uncomfortable and just mopes around. At night I’ve noticed he walks into the walls and bangs into things sometimes. The vet said he needs to have an expensive surgery. I read on the internet that there are simple drops you can give them to help open their eyes. Where can I get these drops?