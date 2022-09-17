I have a bulldog that squints all the time. He seems uncomfortable and just mopes around. At night I’ve noticed he walks into the walls and bangs into things sometimes. The vet said he needs to have an expensive surgery. I read on the internet that there are simple drops you can give them to help open their eyes. Where can I get these drops?
— Tom
Dear Tom,
First off I would highly recommend that you get your pet health advice from your veterinarian and not the internet! There are many reasons why your dog may be squinting, and there are also about as many different types of treatments for these conditions. Without examining your dog I really have no way to tell you if a simple pill or drop will work.
Based on your dog’s breed and the advice of your veterinarian, it sounds as if your dog may have entropion.
Entropion is where the edge of the eyelids roll inward causing the eyelashes to constantly rub on the cornea, the surface of the eye. This causes an irritation (and pain) to the eye, which in turn causes the eye tissues to spasm, thus leading to the eyelids rolling inwards even more, and harder. This, of course, pushes the eyelashes even deeper against the corneas, causing more pain and discomfort, more spasm, and the destructive cycle continues.
Typically pets with entropion are constantly tearing from the affected eye(s) because of the discomfort. This can be very painful. Imagine having sand in your eyes.
If left untreated, the constant rubbing on the corneas can lead to permanent damage and, eventually, blindness. In the meantime, these patients are so uncomfortable that it affects their personalities, generally making them “cranky,” or “mopey” as you have stated, from all the constant discomfort and pain.
Bulldogs, Shar-Peis and short-faced cats (like Persians) commonly get entropion. So, there is a genetic component to this condition. But, it can also be caused by other things as well. For instance, pets with severe allergies may develop entropion secondary to chronic conjunctivitis.
There are varying degrees of severity. In some cases medical management with anti-spasmodic eye drops will control the entropion on an as-needed basis. This may be what you read about on the internet.
In other cases surgery (usually called “an eye tuck”) may be necessary. This is generally a very simple, highly successful procedure when performed by an experienced surgeon. However, in severe cases, especially in certain breeds, it may take more than one surgery to correct the anatomy so that the dog can gain normal vision.
It sounds, based on your description of your dog’s behaviors, that its eye condition is very serious. I strongly encourage you to go back in to see your veterinarian as soon as possible to prevent any permanent damage to the eyes. If your veterinarian is not comfortable performing the surgery, then ask for a referral to a veterinary ophthalmologist.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.