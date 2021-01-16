Dear Dr. Doug,
My dog had a pink mass protruding from the middle of the right eye. I looked it up on the internet and it matched what looked like a “cherry eye.” It didn’t seem to be bothering him, but his eye watered constantly and it looked horrible! I called my aunt who is a dog breeder and she told me it should only cost about $100. I called a vet and he told me it would cost around $750. When I asked why it was so expensive, the vet said it was because the cherry eye needed to be replaced and not cut out. If I didn’t have it repaired, it could affect my dog’s vision later in life. I called my aunt and she said that dogs don’t need the cherry eye and it should just be cut out. To make a long story short, I called around and found a vet who said he could fix the cherry eye and gave me an estimate for just a little over $100. Well, it has been about six months and now I notice that my dog’s eye is constantly red with dry green goo coming from the corner. The cherry eye is still fixed, so that can’t be the problem. Do you have any idea what is happening? I can’t afford to keep going back to the vet.
Melissa
Dear Melissa,
A “cherry eye,” medically known as a “prolapsed gland of the third eyelid,” is a fairly common problem in certain breeds such as cocker spaniels, bulldogs, beagles, bloodhounds, Lhasa apsos, shih tzus and other brachycephalic breeds (short-nosed dogs). This usually shows up when the dogs are around 6 months to 2 years of age, but can occur in older dogs as well. When this happens, it is usually associated with head trauma, eye infection or, in some cases, tumors of the eye. It is commonly seen in just one eye, but because there is a genetic predisposition to it, we occasionally see it in both eyes. In addition, it is also not uncommon to surgically repair one eye only to have the other eye develop a cherry eye weeks to months later.
The cherry eye, or as the medical name implies, the gland of the third eyelid, is actually a very important structure. This gland produces approximately 50% of the normal tear flow that protects the cornea and eye from damage and drying out. As such, it is imperative that the gland is replaced, never cut out.
The surgery is not overly difficult, but the veterinarian needs to have the proper equipment and training. Years ago, before the importance of the gland was understood, it was commonplace to just cut it out as your aunt suggested. I hate to say this, but I know veterinarians that still just cut it out, and some of them do it without anesthesia. Hence, that is why they can do it so inexpensively. In this day and age of veterinary medical sophistication, cutting out the gland is considered malpractice.
I suspect that your dog is now showing signs of “dry eye” as a result of having its cherry eye (tear gland) removed — or inexpensively “fixed,” as your veterinarian stated. Please have your dog examined by a competent veterinarian. A simple Schirmer tear test can assess the tear production in the eye. If low, as I suspect it is, you will need to supplement your dog’s tear film with drops for the rest of its life. If you don’t want to do this, you can have a surgery performed that will transplant a salivary duct from inside the mouth to the front of the eye. This will help keep the cornea protected. If you ignore this problem, your dog will go painfully blind.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.