Dear Dr. Doug,
I noticed some off-white rice-grain-looking things in my dog’s poop. When I looked closer I noticed that they were actually moving. Gross! I looked it up on the internet and it said that they were tapeworms. How did my dog get them? He lives alone in my house and only goes outside on a leash. Can I get them? I have a young child at home. Please tell me what to do!
Thank you, Candice
Dear Candice,
Based on what you are describing, I would agree that your dog most likely has tapeworms. They look like little grains of rice and they do move around, and you are right, they are gross looking. Believe it or not the worms that you saw rarely show up in fecal testing by a veterinarian (the diagnosis is based on actually seeing the worm segments in the feces or on the pet, not under the microscope).
Neither you nor your child can get tapeworms from your dog. People do get tapeworms, but not the kind your dog has.
Your dog (and cats) get the tapeworms by eating infected fleas (see the diagram). The immature stage of the tapeworm is carried by the flea. When the pet ingests the flea as it grooms itself the tapeworm infection gets started in the host (cat or dog). The little white, rice-sized things that you see in your pet’s feces are called proglottids, which are the eggs of the adult tapeworm residing inside of your pet’s intestinal tract. These proglottids are not directly infective to a dog or to you. Rather, fleas in the environment feed off the proglottids once they pass from your pet into the feces. That is how the flea gets infected, and the cycle starts over again once the dog or cat eats the flea.
The only way your dog could get tapeworms is from fleas. You may not see fleas on your dog, but I guarantee you that your pet has or had fleas at some point. Fleas only live less than 30% of their entire life on a pet, so your dog could be getting infested while on a walk outside. It only takes one infected flea. So, whether you see them or not, your dog has or had fleas.
There are many different types of medications available to treat the tapeworms, but the most common medication currently being used is praziquantel. It is not available over the counter. It can be given to both cats and dogs, either by a subcutaneous injection or an oral tablet form, and is 100% effective with just a single administration. It is also very safe. However, if your pet gets fleas after the shot, the tapeworms will come back. Although there are medications you can give your dog to help kill or repel fleas, they do not prevent the transmission of tapeworms if the dog eats an infected flea. There is no medication that can be given that will not only get rid of the tapeworms, but also prevent them from ever coming back.
You have to completely eradicate every flea from your pet’s environment (including your yard) to prevent tapeworms from coming back. Vacuuming your pet’s bedding and house to remove fleas is a good beginning at trying to control the fleas, but it may not be totally effective. One problem that you may have if you don’t discard the vacuum bag between each use is that the fleas, their eggs and the flea larva will simply crawl back out of the vacuum and back into your carpet. One easy way to avoid this is to vacuum up a small amount of flea powder inside of your vacuum each time you change the bags.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.