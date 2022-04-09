Dear Dr. Doug,
My 4-year-old Labradoodle is constantly leaking urine. I notice it mostly when she is sleeping, but she’ll leak sometimes when she is just standing around. When she is lying down, she is constantly licking at herself. I read online that this is due to her being spayed too young. I got her from the shelter as an adult, so I don’t know how old she was when she was fixed.
Tammy
Dear Tammy,
Just because your dog was spayed does not necessarily mean that is the cause of the urinary incontinence, or leaking, as you have described. There can be many causes of urinary leaking, but you are correct, it is common in dogs that have been spayed.
From the outside looking in, many of the causes of urine leaking all look alike but may be treated differently. Hence, it is important to determine the cause. Bottom line is that you really need to take your dog to your veterinarian for a thorough evaluation.
Cystitis, or bladder infections, can easily cause a dog to “leak.” If the bladder is inflamed, it may be difficult for the dog to control its sphincter and urine may accidentally leak.
Bladder stones, small concretions that collect abnormally in the bladder, often as a result of excessive urine crystals, can cause enough discomfort that the dog has the feeling it must urinate all the time. Bladder stones are easily diagnosed using either X-rays or an ultrasound exam. If your dog has stones, these must be treated. Depending on the type of stone, treatment may vary. Some stones can be dissolved with specific diets while others will need surgery to have the stones removed.
Although unusual, there are some congenital conditions (meaning that she was born with the problem) that prevent normal urinary continence. Most of these conditions are readily diagnosed and oftentimes readily treated. A “hooded vulva” and “ectopic ureters” are two common congenital conditions that can cause a female dog to constantly leak.
Assuming that your dog does not have any medical problems (infections, tumors, stones, spinal issues) there are medications that can be given to help with the leaking. An older therapy, called DES, uses hormones to help control the incontinence. It does work but has the potential for severe side effects. There are still veterinarians that use this drug, but it is generally avoided if possible.
Phenylpropanolamine, trade name Proin, is commonly used, has few side effects, is relatively inexpensive and is available from your veterinarian. The medication basically helps tighten the muscles that will then prevent leaking of the urine.
Another prescription medication, called Estriol, trade name Incurin, is a short-acting estrogen approved for treating estrogen-responsive urethral sphincter mechanism incompetence (USMI) in spayed dogs. This drug is very safe and often works in cases where other treatments have failed.
Please take your dog in to your family veterinarian right away. You do not have to live with this problem. Once the cause of the problem is identified it should be generally easy to control.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.