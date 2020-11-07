Dear Dr. Doug,
I’ve had a pet rat for about four years. He has always been healthy. Just this past week I noticed that he started sneezing and now he has a bloody nose and what looks like bloody tears. I went to the pet store and got some antibiotics, but he is not getting better. Anything else that you can recommend? I would greatly appreciate the advice.
Maureen, Key Largo
Dear Maureen,
There are many things that can cause sneezing in rats, including viruses, bacteria, allergies, trauma and even certain types of cancer. At age 4, it could be any of these. I can’t tell you without a proper examination, but I can review some of the potential causes of the symptoms you are describing.
The fancy term for the “bloody nose and red tears” that you are seeing is chromodacryorrhea. These red tears are not actually blood, but rather red porphyrin pigments. These are produced in the rat’s tear ducts during times of stress and will come out the eyes and the nose — giving the impression of bleeding from the eyes and nostrils.
The contagious SDA virus, something specific to rats, is a common cause of these clinical signs. The good news is that like many viruses, SDA is not lethal to the pet and will generally self-resolve in about 10-14 days.
The most common bacterial cause of respiratory infections in rats is a bacterium called mycoplasma. This is found in almost all rats that you buy in pet stores. In most cases this mycoplasma does not cause overt disease. However, in some situations, this bacterium that normally lives in harmony with its host can cause illness. This is called an opportunistic infection.
There are many things that can predispose bacteria to become an opportunist. For instance, stress, which is brought about by many factors, will frequently make a healthy animal show signs of sickness. In the case of your older rat, systemic disease, such as cancer, can cause stress and make a sub-clinical bacteria suddenly become problematic.
Mycoplasma typically does not respond well to common antibiotics. In general, it is believed that you cannot totally get rid of the mycoplasma in rats, but rather the best you can hope for is to control it. What this means is that you can treat your rat with antibiotics, which will lower the numbers of mycoplasma bacteria in your rat’s system to a point where it will no longer cause disease. If the rat leads a normal, stress-free life, the mycoplasma infection may never come back. However, if there is an underlying problem, such as cancer, you may never be able to control the mycoplasma.
Since the antibiotics used for mycoplasma are not the type that you can buy over the counter at a pet store or online, I suggest that you visit your veterinarian for proper treatment.
One last important note: Mycoplasma does have the potential to transmit to people, where it can cause similar respiratory signs. So, if you have any questions on mycoplasmosis in rats, see your veterinarian, and if you have questions on mycoplasmosis in people, see your family physician.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.