My husband and I got a puppy from a breeder. We wanted a male because we did not want to go through the spay surgery stuff. When we took our male puppy into our vet for its first series of puppy vaccines, its testicles had not descended. The vet told us not to worry because they eventually would. We just had the last set of puppy shots (he is 16 weeks now) and they still have not descended. The vet said the puppy will need a dangerous cryptorchid surgery (where they go into the abdomen to find the testicles). We looked on the internet and it said that if we don’t take them out it will cause problems when he grows up. We called the breeder and she said that she has never had a puppy that was cryptorchid and that it was probably some weird occurrence. I also read online that there is a hormone that can be given which will cause the testicles to drop down into the scrotum. That sounds a lot safer than surgery! What should we do?
First off, congratulations on your new puppy! I hope you have many years of happiness and joy with it.
Second, please don’t worry about the cryptorchidism — it is actually not an uncommon problem. For those that don’t know, cryptorchidism is the failure of one or both testicles to descend into the scrotum of a male (dog, cat, person, etc.). The testicle can be “stuck” in one of two places: either the inguinal region (just inside the leg where the thigh attaches to the body) or actually inside the abdomen.
Normally, both testicles should descend into the scrotal sac by 2 months of age, and rarely after 4 months of age. In general, if one or both of the testicles are not present in the scrotal sac by 6 months of age the animal is considered cryptorchid. So, realistically, you could wait for at least another 2 months before making any decision on having cryptorchid surgery as they may still descend, but don’t count on it.
Although cryptorchidism can happen in any breed, it is thought to be an autosomal recessive gene (meaning that BOTH the bitch and stud must carry the gene). Some theriogenologists feel that more than one gene may be involved. Only about 1.2% of all male puppies and 1.7% of all male kittens are bilaterally cryptorchid. Unilateral cryptorchidism is by far more common (3:1). Also, of interest, the right testicle is retained twice as often as the left.
I’ve never met a breeder that would admit to one of their animals having an inherited condition. It is possible that the may have never seen it in their line, but if your dog has it, it means that the breeders carry the gene and should not be used for breeding — ever.
Human chorionic gonadotropin has been shown to cause the testicles to descend in some instances. Cryptorchidism is a disqualifying feature in all breeds, according to the American Kennel Club. Hormonal manipulation to correct cryptorchidism is against AKC rules and would be an ethics violation on the part of the breeder and the veterinarian who administers it.
Cryptorchidism is not dangerous if it is taken care of early. If the testicle(s) is (are) left in place (not removed), it (they) may become cancerous when the animal gets older. So, it is advisable to have them removed when the pet is young.
In the hands of a competent surgeon this is not a dangerous procedure. The thing is that you want to go to a veterinarian that has done them before, does proper pre-operative screening and uses appropriate post-operative pain medications.
Your new puppy will do just fine. Again, congratulations!
