Puppy

Certain breeds, like the Whippet, are prone to cryptorchidism.

 Photo provided by C. Diethelm

Dear Dr. Doug,

My husband and I got a puppy from a breeder. We wanted a male because we did not want to go through the spay surgery stuff. When we took our male puppy into our vet for its first series of puppy vaccines, its testicles had not descended. The vet told us not to worry because they eventually would. We just had the last set of puppy shots (he is 16 weeks now) and they still have not descended. The vet said the puppy will need a dangerous cryptorchid surgery (where they go into the abdomen to find the testicles). We looked on the internet and it said that if we don’t take them out it will cause problems when he grows up. We called the breeder and she said that she has never had a puppy that was cryptorchid and that it was probably some weird occurrence. I also read online that there is a hormone that can be given which will cause the testicles to drop down into the scrotum. That sounds a lot safer than surgery! What should we do?