Dear Dr. Doug,
I have several rabbit pets. I consider them my family. Unfortunately, I can’t afford to take them to the vet, but I do have a question for you. I noticed that when one of my rabbits goes number 2 its poo is really gooey, not like the normal little raisins the other rabbits make. For what it’s worth, he is also the fattest rabbit I have. Also, the poo so sticky it is all pasted around his bottom. I feed them carrots, rabbit kibble, hard biscuits, some fruit and timothy hay. Is the gooey poo something I should be worried about?— Wendy
Dear Wendy,
Without seeing or examining your rabbit(s) I cannot give you an accurate diagnosis. But, I think I have an idea what you may be seeing with the obese rabbit that has the gooey feces — or poo, as you call it.
You may know this, but, in case you don’t, rabbits normally have two different types of feces: a day feces (round, hard pellets — like the raisins you referred to) and night feces (soft, gelatinous goo). Rabbits NORMALLY eat these night feces, which are called cecotropes. They are produced through fermentation of food in the part of the rabbit’s digestive tract called the cecum — hence the name — and this is how they get many of their essential vitamins that are a part of these cecotropes.
I know this sounds gross, but what a rabbit will NORMALLY do is sit like a Panda and reach down with its mouth and eat the feces as it emerges. People rarely ever see this happen because it occurs at night when the owners are sleeping.
When a rabbit is overweight it is too fat to physically bend over far enough to eat these feces, and the sticky, gooey poo starts to collect around the fur at the base of the tail and anus. I suspect that this is what you have been noticing on your overweight bunny.
This is a serious problem as it deprives them of the much needed vitamins and also signifies that they are too heavy, which in itself is not healthy. Being obese, just as in people, can lead to diabetes and other diseases.
Your diet sounds OK, not great. House bunnies should get approximately 50% quality fiber (pellets, timothy hay, timothy hay cubes) and 50% grated, fresh vegetables. I would leave out the fruit.
If you can, you can clip the fur around the rabbit’s bottom to help keep the area clean. If you leave feces there it can cause “diaper rash” just like in people. Cleaning the skin with a gentle soap (Dial, Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, Ivory) will help, then you can powder the area after it is clean.
Again, I encourage you to take your rabbit to a qualified veterinarian for a complete exam. Please let me know if you have any other questions. I know you said you can’t afford to go to the veterinarian for all of your rabbits, but prevention is always better than trying to fix a problem. You may also want to consider pet insurance since you have so many rabbits. Good luck.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.