Snake

Open-mouth breathing is never normal in snakes and is usually a sign of severe respiratory disease.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

My pet snake has been mouth breathing lately. It has also not eaten in about 6 weeks. I took it to the pet store and they told me it had respiratory and gave me some fish antibiotics to put in its water. It is still mouth breathing. Is there anything I can do?