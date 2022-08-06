Dear Dr. Doug,
My pet snake has been mouth breathing lately. It has also not eaten in about 6 weeks. I took it to the pet store and they told me it had respiratory and gave me some fish antibiotics to put in its water. It is still mouth breathing. Is there anything I can do?
— Jesse
Dear Jesse,
“Respiratory” is a lay term used in herpetological circles and refers to any ailment involving the lungs. In fact, respiratory illnesses can range from a stuffy nose to fulminate pneumonia. The sad truth is that for many reptiles, by the time they are presented to the veterinarian, they are already suffering from advanced disease.
A common presenting “sign” for many sick reptiles is a nasal discharge (snotty nose). A discharge from the nose may simply be an upper respiratory problem and easily treatable with antibiotics. Often times, however, this may be a component of progressed disease and associated with pneumonia. Pneumonia in reptiles is a very serious disease and one that can result in high mortality.
Open-mouth breathing, when seen in snakes, is often associated with severe respiratory infections. Snakes lack a diaphragm and are unable to cough. As a result, when their lungs fill with fluid, as happens with pneumonia, they have extreme difficulty breathing. The “open-mouth” posture facilitates air exchange into the diseased lungs.
Most respiratory problems are rooted in poor husbandry. If the patient is not housed at its POTZ (preferred optimal temperature zone), the patient becomes stressed. Over time this will depress the animal’s immune system, predisposing it to disease. Without a properly functioning immune system, the body is unable to attack and defeat bacteria or other disease-causing agents (like viruses and fungi) that ordinarily wouldn’t cause a problem.
Humidity is a key factor in treating many respiratory diseases, but it is also a key factor in the cause of many infections. A desert species placed in a high humidity environment will not have the ability to cope with the excess water vapor in its lungs. An example of this was seen when a colony of Egyptian tortoises brought to a high humidity environment started having discharge from the nose within days. Leaving them in this environment for an extended time would result in an overwhelming pneumonia that may not clear with antibiotics.
The reverse is also true when high humidity species are kept in too dry a climate. The mucous that helps keep the lungs moist and allows the removal of dust will simply dry up and infection will soon set in.
There are many other causes of respiratory problems as well. Pulmonary mites, various parasites and more can all live in an animal’s lung. When the patient is stressed, these parasites can predispose the weakened respiratory tissue to bacterial, viral and fungal infections. This is the reason why some patients respond well to antibiotics, but as soon as the drugs are finished, will break with pneumonia shortly thereafter.
I am worried that your snake is seriously ill. Please take your pet to a qualified reptile veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment. It will cost you to find out the answer, but there is still a chance it can be treated. Fish antibiotics will not help your snake.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.