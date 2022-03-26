Dear Dr. Doug,
I have a pygmy rattlesnake. I do not have a permit for it. I found it on the road one night and brought it home. I noticed that it has recently stopped eating. I looked it up on the internet and seems to have a condition called Mouth Rot. I have two questions for you. First, since I don’t have a permit for it, can I take it to a veterinarian? Will I get turned in? Second, I don’t want to spend a lot of money on this animal since it was basically wild. Should I just let it go?
No Name
Dear No Name,
You have raised a lot of issues here. Regarding your first question, no, a veterinarian will not turn you in even if you don’t have a permit. DVM’s are not required to report these violations. Second, and you won’t like my answer, you decided to make this animal your captive pet, which means you need to be responsible for it. Regardless if it was a wild animal and essentially free, you need to take care of it.
Last question, NEVER let it go back to the wild! Even if it is/was a local animal, you have had it in captivity and now it is sick. Out of sight, out of mind is not acceptable. More importantly, it is sick. If you let it out to the wild there is a possibility that whatever it has can affect the wild population. That is not good!
It most certainly can be treated, even if it is a venomous snake. In fact, by the time this is published I really hope that you have taken it to a qualified veterinarian for proper treatment.
Whether or not your veterinarian can treat this snake will depend on what type of experience your veterinarian has treating snakes, especially venomous ones. Many veterinarians that are excellent reptile doctors will refuse to treat hot species due to liability and safety issues.
I am not big fan of “Dr. Google,” but let’s pretend for a second that you are right and your snake has Mouth Rot. Mouth Rot, or Infectious Stomatitis as it is called in medical terms, is not a primary disease. The infection in the mouth occurs in animals that are immunocompromised or stressed from some other cause.
Animals kept under poor husbandry situations, animals on inadequate nutrition, animals with concurrent disease (e.g., mites) and the like are all candidates for potential Mouth Rot. Rostral trauma (rubbing the cage with the nose) and bites from prey can also cause Mouth Rot.
A thorough physical examination is mandatory for proper diagnosis and treatment. The physical examination should include a hands-on evaluation. Laboratory testing, such as blood tests, bacterial cultures and X-rays, may also be necessary.
There are many different ways to safely handle a venomous snake that will permit all the above manipulations. Squeeze cages, snake tubes and hooks (used by an experienced handler) allow necessary access to the patient. If required, the snake may be anesthetized for any procedures such as X-rays of the mouth, etc. The anesthesia will not hurt that animal, even if it is ill.
As far as treatment is concerned, again, it will have to be tailored to the patient and its particular needs. Choosing drugs that only have to be administered every few days can minimize manipulation and physical interactions. If the mouth needs to be treated, again, squeeze cages, snake tubes or, if necessary, anesthesia can be used.
Please, if you have not already done so, get your snake to a qualified reptile vet with venomous experience as soon as possible. Also, make a point to find out WHY your snake developed Mouth Rot so that it does not happen again.
Please DO NOT release this animal back to the wild!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.