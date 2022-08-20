T.J. Emerson is a philanthropic Scottish literary consultant and writing tutor who has a doctorate in creative writing. “The Perfect Holiday” was my first encounter with her writing. I almost passed on writing the book up because of my mixed emotions about it.
The book was marketed as a psychological thriller, but I’m not sure it fits cleanly into that genre. One of my criticisms is the book’s pacing. It took until chapter nine for it to get slightly mysterious. It is a really slow burner in which the big reveal is unwrapped in the first third of the book, and after that it becomes less of a mystery than it is a morality play.
The dreary routine of a long-term caregiver is probably authentic and accurate from the standpoint of portraying the burden of responsibility, the social isolation, the missed opportunities and the emptiness of seeing no way out brought back personal memories. Mundane details of daily life, such as overly descriptive scenes of a person’s daily bathroom toileting routine, slowed the pace of the story. There was also a lot of repetition with Julian and Olivia Griggs’ daily activities. They kept visiting the same places and lying out by the pool a lot, again slowing the story’s pace. Every morning she would go for a walk while he slept in until his hangover dissipated.
But let’s get to the story itself. The main characters are Julian and Olivia, a middle-aged English couple. It is Julian’s second marriage and Olivia’s third. She is a very wealthy heiress, and the setting for the story is her inherited villa in Mallorca, Spain, where they are spending the summer. Until Julian married Olivia, he was an almost lifetime caregiver, first while still a child for his father and then for his paralyzed first wife until she was murdered in her sleep in a yet-to-be-solved crime. On the surface, he finally seems to have a successful marriage until Gabriel, an unstable, freeloading bum whom Julian previously met when he picked him up hitchhiking, moves in as their long-term guest and bulldozes their holiday. I will stop here so as not to reveal and spoil the plot. The story alternates between a first-person memoir that Julian has written about his former life and a third-person recounting of his current life.
I should have been able warm up to some of the characters, but I never did. Gabriel is a handsome, penniless, bisexual free spirit living out of a rucksack who has no qualms about using and manipulating people for his own selfish gains. He is also half their age. He got on my nerves by always referring to Julian as “big guy.”
Julian seemed to have zero personality. Without being able to easily pinpoint exactly why, I took an immediate dislike to him. Maybe it was because he seemed to be a whiner. With all he had been through, he should have been someone that I sympathized with. Warmth between Olivia and Julian didn’t seem to exist. There didn’t seem to be much romance or chemistry between them. She seemed to treat Julian more like her pet dog — “Now sit, Julian.” Her main redeeming feature was her patience to put up with a naïve, selfish man like Julian.
I should inform prospective readers that the book’s descriptions of sex could be too graphic for some. The book was an interesting concept, but it just never quite gelled with me.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”