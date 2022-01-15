I was initially drawn to “A Murder Mystery Cruise” for a personal reason. Two years ago, I took a 14-day cruise to research a cozy mystery book I was writing that was to take place on a cruise ship. (It is scheduled for release in 2022.) As you can tell from the title of this book, this is the premise of the novel. However, Dawn Brookes has taken the concept much farther than I ever dreamed. This is eighth book in a murder mystery series in which the crimes all take place on various cruise ship voyages.
Brookes is not only a cozy mystery writer but also writes memoirs as well as children’s books. One of her three nursing memoirs (she was a practicing nurse in England for 39 years) topped its Kindle category in the U.S. for over 18 months.
The protagonists in Brookes’ cruise ship series are Rachel Jacobi-Prince, an English police constable, and her octogenarian friend and frequent traveling companion, Lady Marjorie Snellthorpe. As the book opens, Rachel is nursing a broken heart and her friend Sarah, a nurse on the Coral Queen, convinces Rachel that joining Lady Marjorie on a 10-day Coral Queen cruise through the Norwegian fjords would be an ideal way to heal her heart. Marjorie too has not been feeling well and hopes the cruise will hasten her own recovery.
In the opening scene, we join Rachel and Marjorie on board having their first drink after checking in. Marjorie announces that she has booked a special dinner theater package for Rachel and herself in a first-time experimental venture for the ship. It’s a murder mystery play put on by professional actors that will last for five evenings, at which time the guests will try to solve the mystery. Rachel and Marjorie share a table with a mother and daughter who have attended similar events elsewhere. The victim scheduled to die at the end of the first act does a very realistic job. However, the mother and daughter express their disappointment when there isn’t the usual curtain call. Why? Because the actor who “died” is really dead. And the video equipment recording the performance mysteriously malfunctions. As it turns out, this death is only the beginning of bad things to come. Now suddenly, Rachel, who is there to relax, is having a busman’s holiday as she and Marjorie attempt to solve both the fake mystery and the real one.
Brookes’ descriptions of the ship, the food and drink, and the venues on board took me back to the cruises I have taken in the past. Unfortunately, the story was pretty much a typical whodunit. Another problem was there seemed to be way too many characters. I had a hard time sorting my way through them all. I will admit that some of these characters were carryovers from previous books in the series, and if I had read them, it might not have seemed as bad. Despite this drawback, the book does pretty well as a standalone. With the mystery within a mystery, I found myself thinking about “Kiss Me, Kate,” where you had a play within a play. I will say that there were enough twists and turns that I did not guess who the real culprit was until the end. Overall, it was an enjoyable but not completely outstanding read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”