Dear Dr. Doug,
I saw on FOX News about a new dog deadly dog disease in South Florida. I am still not over COVID stuff, and now this! I worry more about my dogs than I do my myself and my kids — at least we can take care of ourselves. What can be done? Is it a problem here in the Keys? Thank you!
— Deanna
Dear Deanna,
What you are referring to is called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). This is not a new disease, rather CIRDC is a disease that has been around forever, but has recently shown an increase in cases.
CIRDC, also known as kennel cough, is not actually just one disease. It is a clinical syndrome that can be caused but at least nine different bacteria and viruses. Co-infections (i.e., infections with more than one bacterial or viral agent) can happen and are common. Hence, that is one of the reasons why it can be so contagious, meaning that it spreads from dog to dog rapidly).
Several people sent me the link to the news report. It sounded much worse than it is, but don’t get me wrong, it can be serious.
Fortunately, in most dogs the disease produces only mild symptoms similar to a cold in people. The disease is self-limiting and will usually resolve in a week to 10 days. Typical signs include a mild cough, sneezing, ocular and nasal discharges, and fever. In many cases, this is all that is seen, but these can worsen over time, especially in dogs that are older or have underlying medical conditions (much the same as we see how diseases act in people).
If left unattended, or in cases of severe infections, these patients can develop pneumonia. That is when things can get critical — and yes, patients with advanced, untreated disease or severe pneumonia can die.
Common bacterial components of CIRDC include Bordetella bronshiseptica, Streptococcus equi (zooepidemicus) and several species of the bacterium Mycoplasma.
The viruses implicated in CIRDC include canine influenza virus, canine parainfluenza virus, canine distemper virus, canine herpesvirus, canine respiratory coronavirus (NOT the same coronavirus that people get) and canine adenovirus type 2.
Dogs of any age or breed are susceptible to CIRDC. Wild canids (coyotes, foxes, wolves) can also be affected. Cats, too, can be infected with a few of the different agents as well.
Fortunately, people are only at risk of contracting Bordetella bronchiseptica from dogs. This is very rare but can happen, especially in people suffering from immunocompromised conditions.
Just like any respiratory disease in people, dogs spread this condition via respiratory secretions such as coughing or sneezing or sharing drinking/feeding bowls with infected individuals. Dogs showing signs will be spreading the disease, but in early stages, a dog may be completely asymptomatic and still be spreading organisms.
Disease spread is usually linked to areas where dogs gather in numbers — like dog parks, doggie day care, boarding kennels, dog shows, etc. The diagnosis is made by using a combination of history (has your dog been to any high risk areas?), timeframe (how long ago was it exposed?), clinical signs laboratory testing as needed (for example, blood tests and X-rays). There is no one CIRDC test.
Treatment, when caught early, is often ONLY bed rest and supportive care (fluids, calorie supplements, vitamins, etc.). Antibiotics are generally reserved for severely sick animals or animals with obvious bacterial pneumonia. Sick patients should be kept in strict isolation and away from other dogs until long after all symptoms are gone.
Prevention is best — keep your dog’s vaccination current (distemper, kennel cough) and avoid large gatherings of dogs with unknown medical history.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.