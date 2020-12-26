A new year brings with it new opportunities to better yourself in all kinds of ways, including your health. Start by evaluating your at-home menu to make sure it aligns with your nutritional goals.
This recipe for Ramen Zoodle Bowls from Atkins offers a better-for-you option that fits within a low-carb lifestyle. It offers a balanced approach to eating comprised of high-fiber carbohydrates, optimal protein and healthy fats. Plus, it can be easily personalized, whether you’re looking to achieve weight loss, maintain your weight or achieve optimal health.
Ramen Zoodle Bowls
Total time: 30 minutes Servings: 4
4 large eggs
ice water
2 cups fresh water
1 quart vegetable broth
5 ounces (3 cups) broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces
10 ounces (4 cups) spiralized zucchini
5 ounces (5 packed cups) baby spinach
1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons, white miso paste
¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, plus additional for garnish, to taste
2 cups mung bean sprouts, for garnish
chili garlic sauce, for garnish
1 cup shredded raw carrot, for garnish
4 tablespoons crushed peanuts, for garnish
In large saucepan of gently boiling water, cook eggs 7 minutes then transfer to bowl of ice water.
Drain cooking water from saucepan then add broth and fresh water. Bring to simmer over medium-high heat. Add broccoli and cook 3 minutes then add zucchini and spinach. Continue cooking until spinach is wilted and zucchini is crisp-tender, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Ladle about ½ cup broth from saucepan into small bowl. Add miso paste and ¼ teaspoon salt; whisk to combine. Return mixture to soup, add sesame oil and stir to combine. Add additional salt, to taste. Cover to keep warm.
Remove eggs from ice bath; peel then cut in half lengthwise. Ladle 2 cups soup into four serving bowls. Top each portion with one egg and ½ cup sprouts. Drizzle with chili garlic sauce and additional sesame oil, to taste. Top each serving with ¼cup shredded carrot and 1 tablespoon crushed peanuts.
Nutritional information per serving: 10 grams net carbs; 17 grams total carbs; 7 grams fiber; 16 grams protein; 13 grams fat; 253 calories.