The three top resolutions for 2022 are: 1. Lose weight, 2. Don’t drink so much alcohol, and 3. Fall in love.
Fall in love???!!!
I cannot think of a more positive resolution for 2022. My son, Rollins, has been making little leather love heart coupons inscribed “Good for one hug.” All hugs are good, but a hug from a friend, a son or a prospective lover are all different. I resolved to give a hug to someone. It seems like a good, positive start for the year. And, it is do-able, unlike the “lose weight’’ one at which I repetitively fail. Many New Year’s resolutions do actually result in change happening.
I was a war baby, born in 1943. I did not see my soldier father often until 1945. He began studying for his doctorate in psychology at the University of Nebraska on the GI Bill when the war was over. I remember sitting on his lap with his arms wrapped around me, getting reacquainted after his absence in the South Pacific. He read aloud to me, not from a children’s book, but from the chapters in his psych textbook that he needed to read for his university class. I didn’t care what he read. I was happy for the hug on his lap. I was a little frightened of this large stranger, but I so wanted to please him.
Many Key Westers have resolved to save our dying reef. Joyfully, they are becoming successful. I heard a recent tourist diver’s report that there is new growth. We have asked the tourists who come here to dive, to also glue some new, live coral on the old white, dead coral. Enlisting the unlimited assistance of our visitors is a win-win plan. The new coral is growing.
The Key West Citizen reported on Dec. 11 that playing the sounds that are heard underwater and produced by healthy organisms enhances the rate of growth of the newly planted reef plugs. This is not a sound that humans hear, but it is there nonetheless and is making a huge difference. Hearing the sounds made by reefs reinforces the knowledge that reefs are not just rocks, but living organisms.
My sister, Rene, emailed me an electronic recording made by scientists of a mushroom emitting sound. It is not a song, but a chord. It sounds like an orchestra when the conductor asks them to play a C major chord to warm up. Wouldn’t it be a cacophony of noise if we could hear all of the sounds produced by plant life? Unbeknownst to us the whole world is vibrating with noises. How much else do we not know about our environment? How exciting to be alive during this time of great discovery. Our trillionaires are discovering what is out there in space. What do you do with a trillion dollars? The improbable.
Despite rumors to the contrary, the world’s future is going quite well. Even our industries have looked into their future self-interests and decided to make changes that enhance the environment.
Now we need a few more people to fall in love this year. Fall in love with a Lingam vitae tree or a pond or a stream. Try falling in love with our life-giving sunshine or the morning breeze. Make a resolution that you can keep! Happy New Year!
