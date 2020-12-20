2021! Almost here. I never saw it coming; it seemed like 2020 would never end. I, for one, am glad to put 2020 in my rear view mirror. Time to commit to those New Year’s Resolutions. As has been a tradition for the last 24 years, I am going to ring in the new year with some pet specific challenges.
My personal goal for 2021 is to continue to learn something new every day. I want to do all I can to maintain the human-animal bond, whether that is a person with their family pet, or any of us enjoying the wildlife of the Keys.
You, as a pet owner, control your pet’s health. Remember, pets grow older much faster than we do. The following are ways to make that an easier, less expensive task. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!
Dr. Doug
• BUY HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR PETS (DOGS, CATS, BIRDS, FERRETS AND MORE). CHECK WITH YOUR FAMILY VETERINARIAN FOR INFO!
• Take your pet to the veterinarian at least twice this year for a semi-annual check-up. Prevention is so much better than chasing a problem!
• Get your pet's vaccinations up to date! (MOST vaccines do NOT need to be repeated annually.)
• Help your pet maintain a healthy weight.
• Institute a regular exercise program for your pet (and yourself).
• Maintain proper social distancing with your pet when out for a walk in public.
• Feed your pet a proper diet, which should NOT include people food and table scraps.
• Have your pet neutered if you do not plan on using it as a breeder.
• Have your pet permanently identified, either with a microchip or tattoo.
• Take some good quality, portrait-type photos to use in identifying your pet should it ever get lost or stolen.
• Make a "Pet First Aid" kit in case of an emergency, such as a hurricane.
• Buy your pets some nice, pet-safe toys so they don't get bored.
• Have at least one litter box for each cat in your house.
• Never leave your pet in a car unattended on a hot day.
• Obey leash laws! Respect other people and their pets!
• Always clean up after your pet and use biodegradable bags.
• Take your dog to obedience class.
• Give your pets fresh water in a clean bowl every day.
• Start a regular flea/tick/heartworm prevention program (see your family veterinarian for advice).
• Groom your pet on a regular basis.
• Start your older dog/cat on arthritis control supplements.
• Pet your cat until it purrs at least one time every day.
• Take your pet to the veterinarian at the first sign of illness. Don't wait until the problem gets out of control.
• Get a thorough geriatric exam for your senior pet.
• Donate or volunteer your time at your local animal shelter.
• Check your pet's teeth and have them cleaned if needed. February is Pet Dental Health month.
• Take a moment and enjoy all the beautiful Florida Keys wildlife (including the chickens and iguanas!).
Key Point:
• Get your pet health advice from your family veterinarian, not some random internet source, your breeder or your Auntie (unless she happens to also be a veterinarian).