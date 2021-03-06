“Revenge in the Keys” is Matthew Rief’s third book in his Logan Dodge series. The protagonist is a former Navy SEAL, who still has all the requisite skills. His wife, Ange, is equally lethal. She is a former mercenary who is also a pilot, a skilled diver, a fourth-degree blackbelt and a highly accurate sniper. The Dodges have retired to the Lower Keys.
In this latest adventure, Logan and Ange have traveled across the Caribbean to learn the truth about the death of Logan’s dad. His death had been attributed to natural causes while scuba diving. This seemed highly unlikely considering his dad’s expert diving skills and physical condition. Logan and Ange learn that he was suspected of working for a drug cartel and had most likely been murdered by them. The thugs who killed Logan’s father are still at large. Logan vows revenge and races after the drug smugglers to exact vindication. However, things change when Logan and Ange find out that his father died protecting a secret he had discovered offshore of Key West, one that could threaten countless innocent lives. Logan discovers that his father had found a lost, sunken World War II Nazi U-boat. This was not just any U-boat but one carrying an unexploded torpedo loaded with a deadly virus that Hitler planned to release on the entire United States in his last-ditch effort after D-Day to win the war. Complicating things further is that the U-boat is also where the drug cartel has dumped $50 million in diamonds and gold bullion rather than surrender it to the Coast Guard. They will do anything to recover what they consider to be rightfully theirs.
Sound exciting? Well, it is. The book is a non-stop, runaway thriller with action, suspense and intrigue galore. It rolls from one action scene to another with no breaks in between. Rief graphically describes each action scene with few wasted words. I lost count of the dead bodies. I found myself wishing I had kept a tally. It probably came in with somewhere between 50 and 100 bad guys biting the dust. The bad guys are thoroughly despicable. The cartel leaders are two humongous bothers who are both formerly professional fighters. The book is probably a pleasant three-hour read that involves very little deep thinking. Logan and Ange’s team are somewhat James Bond-ish bigger than life and all possess almost superhuman instincts and fighting skills.
I am not a diver, but a friend who is told me that there are some mistakes in the book regarding diving, especially with the Draeger rebreather. For example, he said that you can’t “look over the regulator” as there’s no second stage attached to the mouthpiece as in traditional scuba diving. He said it’s also worn on the front, not the back and can’t be used for deep diving below 70 feet. He tells me that there is a mixed gas version but that it is too bulky for use as described, especially in a “stealth” mission. These are facts I never would have known, and I’m sure most other readers wouldn’t have known as well. Despite these shortcomings, I found the story to be a nonstop page-turner that often left me breathless.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”