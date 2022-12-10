Next time you’re out on North Roosevelt Boulevard let me know if you see what I see. Nope. Don’t turn your peepers toward the idyllic water views with their mangroves, purdy sailboats and quaint, saggy-baggy houseboats. Instead, eyes opposite to the historic land side.

Yep. Historic. Because if there’s one place on the island that retains its clutch on the old Key West of the 1970s and early ’80s, (heck, even the 1950s in some spots), it’s North Roosevelt Boulevard.