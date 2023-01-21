Endoscopy

This cat presented with a chronic bloody nose. An endoscopy was performed and a small piece of plant fiber was found stuck high inside. The silver instrument in the picture was used to successfully remove it.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dr. Doug,

I have a 4-year-old cat. He has a cat door and comes and goes as he pleases. About three weeks ago I noticed a small amount of blood on his upper lip. I figured he just got in a fight outside with one of the other neighborhood cats. However, now I’ve noticed that he seems to have a bloody nose whenever I look at him. It only appears to be on one side. My neighbor says that he may have been kicked or hit by a car or something on that side. Do you think it will heal? Is there anything I can do for him? No offense, but I can’t afford to take him to expensive vets.