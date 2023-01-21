This cat presented with a chronic bloody nose. An endoscopy was performed and a small piece of plant fiber was found stuck high inside. The silver instrument in the picture was used to successfully remove it.
I have a 4-year-old cat. He has a cat door and comes and goes as he pleases. About three weeks ago I noticed a small amount of blood on his upper lip. I figured he just got in a fight outside with one of the other neighborhood cats. However, now I’ve noticed that he seems to have a bloody nose whenever I look at him. It only appears to be on one side. My neighbor says that he may have been kicked or hit by a car or something on that side. Do you think it will heal? Is there anything I can do for him? No offense, but I can’t afford to take him to expensive vets.
You have brought up several issues. Let me address the most exigent first, your cat’s nosebleed.
You need to take your cat to the veterinarian for a proper examination right away! Regardless of the cause, what you are describing could potentially be very serious. That said, it also may be something easily treated. I cannot tell you without examining your cat, but I can at least review some of the more common causes of epistaxis, or bloody noses. The fact that his nosebleed is only on one side is significant.
There are several disease conditions that can cause the symptoms you are describing. In younger cats, you think mostly of causes like trauma (being hit in the head by a car) or foreign bodies. A foreign body refers to things stuck in the nose like plant awns (cockleburs), pieces of string, sewing needles and the like. These usually cause bleeding from just one side of the nose as you are describing. Although these can all happen in an older cat, they are more frequently seen in younger animals.
In older cats, we need to think about diseases like dental infections, bacterial and fungal infections or, in some situations, cancer. There are several types of cancer that can affect a cat’s head, especially in the nasal cavity — some of these can be treated if caught early.
Dental disease is not uncommon in older cats, although it can be seen in cats as young as yours. Tooth abscesses will frequently rupture into the nasal cavity, causing a nose bleed on that side of the head. Dental X-rays are usually needed to diagnose this condition. These are readily treatable.
There is a type of fungus, called Cryptococcus, that can cause a serious infection in the nose. It is usually seen only on one side, and if left untreated can cause a chronic nosebleed and ultimately facial disfigurement. Chronic infections can cross the nasal septum and eventually affect both nasal passages. Cats that are affected by this fungus should always be checked for feline leukemia virus or feline immunodeficiency virus, as a weakened immune system is often associated with this disease.
Diagnosis of the cause of the nosebleed can be made by sampling the nasal discharge, passing an endoscope up into the nose and looking around, biopsying the affected tissue or taking X-rays of the cat’s head.
Depending on the cause, many of these conditions can be successfully treated. However, the longer you wait to find out, the more difficult and expensive the treatment may be. Consider getting pet insurance — it is very reasonable in cost and is really helpful in situations like these.
Finally, as I have mentioned several times in this column over the years, I am not a big fan of outdoor cats. First off, they are exposed to many dangers — fighting, automobiles, diseases and the like. But, they are also a major cause of injuries and death to local wildlife. Indoor cats do live longer!
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.