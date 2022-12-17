“No Going Back” is the third book in a trilogy by Caribbean-born-but-Canadian-raised award-winning author Sheena Kamal. Kamal is also involved in activism around the issue of homelessness.
The series’ highly complex protagonist is Nora Watts, a troubled person, who matures and changes over the course of the series. Nora is a recovering alcoholic, who struggles with the aftermath of her addiction but is trying her best. As a youth in Detroit, she gave birth to a baby girl, Bonnie, who she gave away as an infant. For years, she had no contact with Bonnie but recently has tried to reestablish ties of a sort. The adoptive parents and now teenage Bonnie live in Toronto. The relationship is tenuous at best.
While Nora seems to have a talent for seeing what lies beneath strangers’ surfaces and knowing what they are working hard to hide, she makes poor choices that harm people she is close to. Also, while she’s fearless and reckless in trying help and protect the people she cares about, she is distrustful of assistance since she suspects others of having hidden motives. This is especially true when it comes to authority figures. But despite her paranoia, Nora forces herself to push her doubts aside if trust becomes necessary for her to vanquish a deadly adversary. Unquestionably, she deserves love. One of the consistent underlying themes of the trilogy has to do with a person being worthy of love and safety despite their past mistakes. This is not your typical domestic suspense story, but one with a lot of emotion and depth. At its base, it is a book about relationships — with husbands, sponsors, friends and lovers.
The book has a wide variety of colorful secondary characters. The author adds to the mix a transgendered drag queen who is also a cyber genius, a gay friend/boss, a former PI lover who is also a recovering alcoholic and who still has feelings for Nora, daughter Bonnie and her adoptive parents, biker baddies, an eccentric billionaire playboy, lethal and vindictive Triad killers and Whisper, Nora’s four-legged BFF.
The fast-paced story takes the reader from the Pacific Northwest to Southeast Asia and back again. Book 2 found Nora hot on the heels of Bonnie’s kidnappers. While she successfully got Bonnie back, she made some powerful enemies in the process. Renowned in the criminal underworld, the affluent Zhang family were thought to be behind Bonnie’s kidnapping. In identifying, locating and defeating Bonnie’s kidnappers, Nora gained a powerful and ruthless enemy, Dao, who is determined to get even with her and Bonnie at any cost. Dao, a former member of the Zhang security team and an enforcer for the Chinese Triads worldwide, has placed a bounty on Nora’s head. She knows for certain that Dao is not the type who is all talk and no action. She is now in more danger than she has ever been in her life and cannot go it alone. So, enter Jon Brazuca, PI, and Bernard Lam, a billionaire with his own agenda, to form a team who will hopefully be effective against a criminal organization with a global reach.
The story is told mostly from Nora’s first-person point of view, but other third-person points of view are occasionally introduced. The story moves along rapidly, and the dialog is good. If the book suffers from a drawback, it is its lack of humor. The main emotion that the author evokes is one of anger, which sometimes leaves the book somewhat dry, even in its sex scene.
While the trilogy is complete with this novel, it remains to be seen if this is the last we’ve seen of Nora Watts. She may very well find her way back to us.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”