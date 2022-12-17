Book cover

‘No Going Back’ By Sheena Kamal William Morrow Kindle edition

“No Going Back” is the third book in a trilogy by Caribbean-born-but-Canadian-raised award-winning author Sheena Kamal. Kamal is also involved in activism around the issue of homelessness.

The series’ highly complex protagonist is Nora Watts, a troubled person, who matures and changes over the course of the series. Nora is a recovering alcoholic, who struggles with the aftermath of her addiction but is trying her best. As a youth in Detroit, she gave birth to a baby girl, Bonnie, who she gave away as an infant. For years, she had no contact with Bonnie but recently has tried to reestablish ties of a sort. The adoptive parents and now teenage Bonnie live in Toronto. The relationship is tenuous at best.