My neighbor sold his house and was moving away. He wanted to sell his 2014 Jeep Cherokee and said I should buy it. I was driving a 2006 Honda that was pretty beat up and needed work, but it suited my lifestyle — a real island car. In the end, I bartered with him and it cost me nothing, so how could I refuse?
I sold the Honda to a young man across the street who spent the money needed to fix it up and I now look at it from my kitchen window in his driveway. I miss it. Why? Because the new Jeep has all the bells and whistles I hate. It’s new and shiny and I feel like I’m driving a big suburban car. I miss my little Honda that I could swing into my driveway in one maneuver. This one takes a bit of in and out to get it in the perfect position. But that’s the least of my complaints. When did it get to be too much trouble to insert a key into the ignition? I have never had a car without a key. So, the first day I left the motor running not realizing you had to first put the car in park before pressing the button to turn it off. I went into a restaurant and an hour later a friend, who had arrived in the same restaurant, told me he saw the car running in the parking lot and turned it off.
Then I had to go out at night. I had to ask someone for help to turn the lights on. Did I mention I can’t find the manual that came with the car and am too lazy to download it? Too much information to absorb. The lights, of course, stay on for a minute or two when I exit the vehicle, which is disconcerting. I wait before going into the house, convinced they will stay on forever. The radio comes on when I get in and even though I turn it off, it comes on again the next time I get into it. The a/c stays on. Now, I know that, to most of you, I sound like a throwback to another era, a dinosaur in the land of high tech, but I like things to be simple. Every new gadget that comes into my home requires a learning curve and I don’t have the patience.
I had a drip coffee pot until my daughter bought me a Nespresso machine. Now I have to be sure to have enough of the pods I like, and my second cup of coffee isn’t instantly waiting in the Mr. Coffee pot, nice and hot. I have to put in another pod and wait. I have yet to figure out how to get a full cup rather than espresso size. It seems that everything electrical is updated in a nanosecond after getting it, rendering the “almost new” item obsolete. While I do my writing on a Mac computer, I start and end my day writing longhand in a lined notebook.
The old car made a sound like a Harley-Davidson when I started it up. I know it needed work, but I liked that sound. I miss my little island car, even more when my neighbor tells me how much he loves it. He’s fixed every ding in the body, the source of the motorcycle sound has been identified and eliminated, and the car purrs. I wish I didn’t have to see it every day. I’ve offered to trade cars, but he’s not interested. The only thing the Jeep has going for it is that it’s respectable. I don’t have to make excuses when I pick someone up at the airport or ferry terminal. But the Honda’s exterior appearance seemed to enable me to let the interior get messy as well. It always had sand from the beach inside. The Jeep came to me in such immaculate condition that I feel guilty if I don’t vacuum it out way too often. I feel a responsibility to keep this car in good shape. And that seems to be the point with everything new — they come with a built-in guilt trip associated with ownership.
The same neighbor who now owns my old car has been having the trim on his house painted. My house is in worse shape and when the job is finished my house will look even worse than it does now — just by comparison. I’ve watched as a crew of five painters have spent over a week diligently sanding and painting every mullion on every window and all the trim. I know that my house will not be getting the same facelift any time soon.
My new car belongs in the driveway of that spiffed-up house and the Honda in mine. When the paint job is done, my neighbor may realize this and come to his senses. By that time, however, I might be used to a key-less car with all its bells and whistles.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.