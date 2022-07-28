Nudge yourself healthy - part 2 of 2

Hide the soda in a bin and put the fresh produce at eye level.

 Photo illustration provided by WeBeFit

Last week I wrote that people are generally pretty bad at making healthier choices. Doing things that are good for us just isn’t in our nature. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

The default choice, the thing we’ve always done is almost always the easiest. Making a change, any change can be challenging. So try introducing things that reduce the resistance to healthier choices in your life.