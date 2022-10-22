October in Key West is transition month. We use these 31 days to slide from summer into season (no one calls it winter because, well, winter as a marketing concept includes snow and Key West has never seen so much as frost. Snow would be out of the question.)

October in Key West is hot and humid until it’s not. That was this past week. Porch pounding rain on Monday, followed by clear skies and a coolish breeze on Tuesday. Everyone knows that it’s time to dig out the long sleeves and socks and give them a good wash for the 17 times we will wear them over the next six months.