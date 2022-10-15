Dogs and deer

Even if your dog is well behaved, the wildlife does not know that. A dog can easily frighten a Key deer into the street where it could be hit by a car.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

There’s been an increasing problem in the last few years with dog owners letting their dogs run free without leashes. I’ve been chased by dogs several times while jogging or riding my bike. Recently, an aggressive pit bull was running free in Pine Channel Estates. This pit bull chased walkers, runners and bicycle riders. Several people called SPCA. The pit bull continued to be loose. Sadly, this pit bull knocked a woman off her bike and savagely bit her, requiring a trip to Fishermen’s Hospital, numerous stitches and ongoing wound care. Dr. Doug, please remind people that there is a leash law in Monroe County and it is dangerous to Key deer, other dogs and humans to let your dogs roam free.