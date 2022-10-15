There’s been an increasing problem in the last few years with dog owners letting their dogs run free without leashes. I’ve been chased by dogs several times while jogging or riding my bike. Recently, an aggressive pit bull was running free in Pine Channel Estates. This pit bull chased walkers, runners and bicycle riders. Several people called SPCA. The pit bull continued to be loose. Sadly, this pit bull knocked a woman off her bike and savagely bit her, requiring a trip to Fishermen’s Hospital, numerous stitches and ongoing wound care. Dr. Doug, please remind people that there is a leash law in Monroe County and it is dangerous to Key deer, other dogs and humans to let your dogs roam free.
[Note: This letter was signed by several individuals.]
Dear Readers,
It seems that I get this message several times a year. The Monroe County Commission passed a regulation that makes it mandatory for all dogs to be on a leash at all times. Any dog out in public in any unincorporated areas of Monroe County, which includes sidewalks, roads, beaches and parks, must be on a leash.
Previously, the regulations stated that if a dog responded to voice commands and remained in control, it was not considered “at large,” or running free. But this varied by location. For instance, on Big Pine, especially in the National Key Deer Refuge, and on certain public parks/beaches, it was illegal for any dog to be off leash at any time.
Violating the leash law now carries a $250 fine on the first offense.
I agree that free running dogs are a huge, dangerous problem. The reality is that the problem lies with the owners of the loose dogs, not the loose dogs. Recently, an owner of a loose dog beat up a person who was walking her dog on a leash. The loose dog attacked the leashed dog, which fought back. The owner of the leashed dog kicked the loose dog to try to keep it away. The owner of the loose dog then attacked the owner of the leashed dog for kicking his dog. It was a nightmare. Sadly, the whole episode was the irresponsible dog owner’s fault, not the fault of the loose dog.
I recently had a problem with a transient renter on our street. They let their large dog roam around unleashed. I politely advised them that it was illegal to let dogs roam free on Big Pine. They told me where to go. The next day, their dog chased, caught and killed a Key deer. I called the cops/SPCA, but by the time they arrived, the renters had packed up and left Dodge — literally in a matter of minutes.
If you see loose dogs in your neighborhood, contact your local animal shelter with a description of the dog. All the shelters in the Keys work very hard to protect you and your pets, and they do a great job. Please understand, like everybody else in the Keys, they too are understaffed and may not be able to respond right away.
If a loose dog causes harm, the owner of the dog is responsible for all veterinary costs. This can be a problem if the dog is a stray or the owner is indigent or refuses to pay. All the more reason to call the shelter or the police. If you have a smart phone, try to get photos of the dog/owner/vehicle involved. But, do not put yourself in harm’s way!
I encourage all pet owners to have pet health insurance. It is not expensive, and in the event of an emergency or major medical problem, it may mean the difference between life and death.
There is no way that we can stop all unleashed dogs, but by educating the public, and encouraging responsible dog ownership, these incidents will be less frequent.
So, dog owners, take note: IT IS AGAINST THE LAW IN MONROE COUNTY TO WALK YOUR DOG WITHOUT IT BEING ON A LEASH, except while at designated dog parks.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.