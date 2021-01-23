“Oh well” has become my favorite phrase lately. It applies to all things over which I am powerless to control. I’ve discovered that when a problem comes up and I have no immediate solution, I don’t stress over it. I just shrug and say, “Oh well.” It has become incredibly liberating.
While talking to others about how they are coping during these uncertain times, it seems many people have been able to let things go that once got them all riled up. “Oh well” is such a definite way to state indifference. It expresses a feeling in the fewest words, yet conveys a lot. It has attitude. And when I tried it out a few times, it felt good. It was like giving myself permission not to care. The weight of having to deal with something was lifted.
For example, my neighbor complained to me that another neighbor’s dog was barking all day and it was driving her crazy. She wanted me to join her in confronting our mutual neighbor. I guess she felt the need for a united front. She even suggested a petition to circulate around the neighborhood. Pre-COVID, I might have felt compelled to offer support in her efforts, but I wasn’t particularly bothered by the barking, so I just shrugged and said, “Oh well.”
What can you say to that? Perhaps you come home to find an unpermitted car parked in your residential parking space. You could get pretty darn riled up about that and really ruin a good part of your day. But, “Oh well” makes more sense if you want to stay sane. The problem eventually goes away, except if it’s a smoke detector that absolutely insists on being attended to. And even then, when the battery is finally removed in utter frustration, it keeps on beeping. Aside from the shrug and an “Oh well,” I’ve become very adept at procrastination. It’s a common human experience involving delay in everyday chores, or meeting a deadline, even though we know the results could produce harmful effects.
For my entire adult life, I have been writing columns, magazine articles and books about lifestyles and what we do to make our homes look and function better. I work on a deadline. I am a perpetual college student with papers due. When asked about so-called “writer’s block” and how I deal with it, my stock answer is, “I don’t have that luxury.”
But I call it procrastination, which sounds a lot less pretentious than “writer’s block.” Writer’s block puts you in a category that makes procrastination sound romantic, a state of being stuck, unlike ordinary people’s problems. I cannot believe how many ways I can invent to procrastinate getting started on a project — this column being no exception.
When a deadline is looming, I find things to do around the house. I clean up the yard. I walk to town for made-up things to get at the market. I write a letter so I have an excuse to walk to the post office. I do a small load of laundry rather than wait for a full one. I take trash to the landfill. So, the other day I went to the library, another procrastination technique in the guise of “research” and stumbled upon the best-selling book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo. I read a few chapters and couldn’t figure out what all the fuss was about. My daughter said, “She teaches the spirituality of de-cluttering.” As I kept reading I found myself getting angry. Here was a young woman who made many references to her enlightenment at the age of 15 (and younger) about compulsive ways she had tackled cleaning her room after school. Based on the publisher’s claim that 2 million people bought the book, I have to assume that half the population of Key West is, at this moment, frantically organizing closets. I kept reading and getting angrier at the advice, which was that cleaning and organizing was the only way to experience true spirituality and ultimately self-satisfaction.
Then my daughter informed me that her husband had used the author’s system for folding and storing his T-shirts and it worked. I continued to read, becoming more agitated over the fact that I was spending time reading this book rather than de-cluttering my house in the manner to which she subscribed. But I was still procrastinating.
In the process of my procrastination, I found this distraction powerfully intoxicating. I cautiously opened to a random page of her book and read about organizing a closet: “When you stand in front of a closet that has been reorganized you will feel your heart beat faster and the cells in your body buzz with energy. That energy will be transmitted to your clothes.” I check my clothes closet only to find I am a failure at “closet organization 101.” I turn to a page with the title “Storing Socks.” I close the book and find one more activity for procrastination. I walk to the library and return the book.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.