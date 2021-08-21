Recent generations have not grown up with the concept of waiting. No one waits for a song to come on the car radio or a TV show to air, and when it comes to buying almost any retail item, we can order it today and have it arrive tomorrow without leaving home. The concept of a brick-and-mortar store is slowly eroding and becoming a thing of the past. Children born now won’t know the word “store” except where it applies to storage, and even that is in something called “the cloud,” not necessarily a physical place.
We are all becoming used to instant gratification. It’s a luxury, or maybe it’s taken for granted that we can have exactly what we want when we want it with a click of a key. Waiting in line for tickets to a concert used to be a status symbol, but now we decide how much waiting time a service or thing is worth. In what appears to be a frenzy to get everything “on demand,” nothing seems worth waiting for. Or is it?
An artist I know told me he takes custom orders for his work that might take months to complete. Does something you have to wait to be made make it more valuable? I’m not sure. Does waiting count for anything? What about the people who camp out overnight to wait for the first new computer model to come out? Does it make it more valuable because you bought the very first ones off the assembly line?
There is some value to waiting for some things, but how do we differentiate the value of time related to an experience of enjoying what we waited for? Do the first purchasers of an item enjoy it all the more for having it sooner than others? What is worth waiting for and for how long? Some people are willing to wait a very long time for an exceptional meal at a good restaurant. Others want instant gratification more than savoring the meal.
People who were home most of the last year and a half got into cooking and found that taking the time to gather the ingredients and the process of making the meal were definitely part of the dining experience. Others might go a step further, enjoying the idea of growing a garden, then cooking those veggies. Once when Jon and I were in California we naively called to make a reservation at the famed French Laundry restaurant in Yountsville. It was August. “We can put you down for Christmas Eve,” we were told, No comment!
When I planted trees and bushes around my property 30 years ago, I wasn’t thinking about how long it would be before they matured. I have enjoyed the process of seeing them at different stages of growth and if I ever sell my house those trees will surely factor into that decision. I am reaping the rewards of those trees and the effort it took to plant them, every day. But now I plant flowers for immediate gratification.
Last winter the house next to me on the lane was being renovated, which seemed to take forever. But once finished, the new furniture arrived and instantly the interior was ready, or “staged,” for the potential new owners who would buy the place. But it was hardly finished. I watched as the landscaping was created instantly, in one day. Fully-grown palm trees, perhaps 20 of them as big as those in the library park, surrounded the house as if they had been planted years and years ago. Fully mature flowering hibiscus bushes filled the perimeter of the newly built fence. No waiting required.
I can’t decide if the gratification of buying a home completely furnished and landscaped is more desirable than the experience of creating it as one lives in and gets to know the home and property. There is value in owning something that evolves over time and responds to the homeowner’s lifestyle. Or is that experience really more valuable than moving in and instantly enjoying living there? I suppose there’s merit to both sides of the argument.
So, what is worth waiting for? One person’s wait is another’s annoyance. We accept waiting in line for some things, say at the post office. We know it’s a necessary inconvenience. It might be annoying, but it is a fact of life we live with. Waiting in line can afford us a chance to catch up with a friend or acquaintance who happens to be in line at the same time. Or we might get to know a perfect stranger. I never mind waiting for my coffee each morning at 5 Brothers because it gives me a chance to ease into my morning. We get to know what’s worth waiting for and what isn’t. It’s part of the fabric of what goes into creating a life.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.