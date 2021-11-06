There’s plenty of reasons why we relish reading a crime fiction series. They give us exciting action sequences, nuanced characters and moments of intense, gritty drama. But this is only the frosting on the metaphorical cake. What we really want to do is go on a journey with an identifiable character who we can cheer for, scream at and empathize with as he or she falls down and stands up again. We want to yell “Bravo” each time they get back up and keep fighting. Ty Patterson understands that because if there’s one thing his protagonist Cutter Grogan is, he’s a fighter who is willing to battle to the death and be not constrained by any rules other than his own.
“Powder Burn” is Patterson’s second Cutter Grogan book. Cutter is a lethal ex-special services soldier who participated in virtually every campaign in almost every hot spot in the world. Now as a civilian, he is a self-proclaimed fixer and vengeance is his business. He is proficient in all kinds of weapons and hand-to-hand combat. He is accustomed to buildings exploding, jumping out of windows, wearing disguises, and running miles and miles even while injured and never getting out of breath. He loves acrobatics and truly has colossal, lethal skills. He is also well bankrolled and knows the black market well for everything from untraceable vehicles, IDs and military weapons. Cutter is not a man who you want as an enemy, as the members of two L.A. drug gangs (one Hispanic and one Armenian) find out.
In “Powder Burn,” Cutter goes to L.A. to find out who killed his business partner, Arnedra, and her sister, Vienna. Police maintain that the ladies were in the wrong place at the wrong time and got caught in the crossfire during a shootout between two gangs. They have made little progress in their investigation and don’t seem to feel it is a priority case.
This is not acceptable to Cutter. Each gang is blaming the other. It’s bad enough that Cutter’s friends were murdered in a house to which they had no connection, but then he learns that they were both tortured before being killed. There are many unanswered questions. Why were Arnedra and Vienna in this house? Who killed them? Who did the guns belong to that did the killing? Was a gang involved with their deaths?
When the gang leaders won’t cooperate with him, Cutter feels he has no choice than to escalate matters until he finds the answers he’s seeking. And, boy, does he become a one-man army and escalate things! Cutter becomes more deadly than the gangs could imagine as he seeks answers, satisfaction and vengeance. He is willing to cross any line to fight gangs and surprise the culprits to exact justice.
I was impressed with Patterson’s continued development of his characters as well as how intricate the plot became with each new scene. It can be read as a standalone, but since some of the characters are recurring, reading the first book will enhance the pleasure of this one. Obviously, this book will not be right for everyone. If you don’t like twisting, knuckle-biting thrillers with just a hint or two of mystery, you won’t like this book. If you’re like me and relish this type of story, this book will be your cup of tea.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Treasure Conspiracy.’