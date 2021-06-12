When it’s too hot to do anything strenuous outdoors it might be a good time to tackle an indoor project like the linen closet. I thought my linen closet was pretty organized and efficient until, by accident, I came across a magazine article in the doctor’s office, written by some de-cluttering fanatic. There seems to be a slew of them so we must need ongoing advice.
Suddenly I felt it was time, once again, to get organized. Apparently there are zillions of neat freaks all over the world that spend all their time figuring out new and better ways to perfect their nests to the max. So here’s what I learned for creating what seems to be a well-organized but, more importantly, accessible linen closet. I figure if I write about it, and tell others what to do, perhaps I will be motivated to follow my own advice.
You begin with the door. Who knew this was such an under-utilized blank canvas? Install two towel bars about 18 inches apart and hang extra throw blankets on them. Measure up a few inches from the bottom of the door to hang a small, folding, heavy-duty plastic step stool. I rather like this idea since I always need something unreachable on the top shelf and end up dragging the metal step ladder upstairs every time. That pretty much takes care of that blank door space.
The top shelf in my linen closet holds bulky items like a down comforter and an extra pillow. But in this article, the writer said to reserve the top shelf for table linens in a shallow tray. Organizing them this way seems like a good idea if you don’t have a more convenient place for them. In this way you can lift the tray with placemats and napkins down all at once. See-through containers hold tea lights and napkin rings. I have a china cabinet in my living room with shelves that hold these items, and yesterday, I took them all out (I’m a collector of more than I use) and cleaned and organized them by size and color. It took no time and was extremely satisfying. I like reserving the top shelf of the linen closet for seldom-used or out-of-season items.
The writer goes on to suggest that the next shelf, assuming there are four, hold deep wicker baskets for sheets and pillow cases, with each basket labeled as to size. Under this shelf are two shallow hanging wire baskets for hand towels, each rolled up so they don’t need more room for stacking, likewise for the washcloths. On the next shelf, under the hanging wire baskets are folded bath towels that don’t need to be squished together to make room for folded hand towels since they’re rolled up in the hanging wire baskets. I thought this was a clever way to gain an extra shelf.
Toiletries are kept in clear caddies or drawers so you can keep track when you run low. When I run out of something like toothpaste or cotton balls I always buy two at a time so I’m always one ahead and never run out. It’s my one organizational thing for which I pat myself on the back every time I run out of toothpaste and find a new tube in the closet. (OK, so I don’t require much to make me happy. It’s the little things that count.) Large baskets hold pillows, quilts and anything bulky on the floor under the bottom shelf. Right now, those items are in see-through garbage bags that are easy to squish in even though they don’t look as good or neat as baskets might.
As I write this, it’s a rainy day, and since I’m not quite ready to tackle the closets, I’m organizing my file folders in my office. This is something I warn everyone not to undertake if you don’t have endless time. It’s hard to throw out material you thought was important to save without first reading every single piece of paper. Big mistake! As if it wasn’t enough organizational information to straighten a linen closet, I uncovered some tips for organizing a clothes closet.
Again, that blank door is perfect for door-mounted organizers to hold jewelry, hats and scarves on hooks or pegs. Update your hangers. The thin, velvety styles grip clothes and don’t take up as much room as plastic or wooden hangers. A wheel-in utility cart can hold shoes and keeps them off the floor and you can pull out the cart for easy access.
I can visualize how great it would be to have both my linen and clothes closets organized. I just haven’t gotten around to doing it, but when I do, and it will be soon, I know I’ll feel extremely satisfied. In the meantime, while I am not yet organized, I fully intend to get up from the computer and, at the very least, go to the home center to buy the things I need to make perfect closet spaces. It’s the first step toward success.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.