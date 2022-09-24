I’ve lived most of my life on Nantucket Island, not the one known as a playground for the rich and famous, but the one that is a real community of hardworking, year-round residents who know what it’s like to hunker down in a winter snowstorm when the wind blows ferociously for days on end.
I admit that living on Nantucket has insulated me from many of the realities that have affected what we islanders call “America.” Key Westers might say the same. We watched the devastating floods in Puerto Rico on television and were acutely aware of our vulnerability. Lately, my local paper is filled with the subject of how to protect our island from the effects of climate change and the rising seas. I live across from the harbor on the scantest rise of land, not even as high as Solares Hill.
While Key West might consider itself lucky to have survived recent hurricanes relatively unscathed, many were greatly affected, and those who weren’t took it as a sign and sold their houses, not wanting to tempt fate. I haven’t had to face that decision, although I’ve lived through many hurricanes. Natural disasters make us question our values when it comes to possessions. What one thing would you take if you had to evacuate in an instant?
What is it that makes any abode deserving of the word “home?” I write articles and books about houses turned into homes by homeowners who are enthusiastic when describing what they did to create their homes, and what they most love about living in them.
I use home as a metaphor for who we are and how we want people to perceive us. Our home tells our story. For some, home is an abstract concept. The structure simply represents shelter. To others, home is a tangible expression of our personalities and how we live (neat, messy, organized), how we entertain, how we live in our homes alone and with others. For many, during the pandemic our homes became our sanctuary. Making it work better became an activity. Many people rediscovered their homes, being confined to them for the overlapping of work and family life. People who never had the time or desire to go beyond basic creature comforts were suddenly taking up woodworking and baking bread.
Before the busy season that brings more traffic, more people, more pressure on this community, it’s a good time to make house changes for a breath of fresh air. How we arrange furniture, display collections, hang art and show off our DIY skills, all go into creating a home and represent a look, a feeling, an expression of our personalities.
The easiest thing to do is to rearrange what you have. Put everything in a new place. And while you’re at it, get rid of the things that have crept in over time and don’t add to the look or feeling of the room. Get rid of anything that doesn’t work anymore.
Consider a new paint color in a room or a new color scheme throughout your home. Billy Foster lives in a little three-room cottage that is featured in my new book, out this spring. He loves color. He changes the colors in those rooms whenever he falls in love with a new color scheme, which is often. He told me when he sees a color in something, anything, anywhere, he can’t forget it until it finally is so compelling that he has to express it in a newly painted room.
I’ve been looking at my home, each room, each little part of each room, with a critical eye this summer. I find there are things I no longer see and when I eliminate them, everything else is more visible, more important. It lightens up the room and usually looks better.
Our homes provide comfort, whether it’s from the actual furnishings, the feeling you get when you open your front door after being away, or knowing what it took to create that home physically, emotionally or financially.
My friend Michael Pelkey styled the rooms for the photographs in my forthcoming book. Each arrangement of flowers or vegetables, for example, were worthy of a still life painting. The idea was to create the feeling of life and how the home might be used. A blue and yellow theme with sunflowers placed in individual goblets down the center of a table was meant to inspire and suggest a happy occasion. Sunflowers are big and bold and make a statement on their own, as if to say, “look at me.” It only takes one to fill a small glass and they make a table positively sing. Cut the stems short.
So, after a long hot summer, a redo, a rearrangement, a dressed up table for a meal with friends, a decluttering of excess or a new coat of paint might be just the refreshment needed to make your home (and you) feel new again.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.