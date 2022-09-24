I’ve lived most of my life on Nantucket Island, not the one known as a playground for the rich and famous, but the one that is a real community of hardworking, year-round residents who know what it’s like to hunker down in a winter snowstorm when the wind blows ferociously for days on end.

I admit that living on Nantucket has insulated me from many of the realities that have affected what we islanders call “America.” Key Westers might say the same. We watched the devastating floods in Puerto Rico on television and were acutely aware of our vulnerability. Lately, my local paper is filled with the subject of how to protect our island from the effects of climate change and the rising seas. I live across from the harbor on the scantest rise of land, not even as high as Solares Hill.