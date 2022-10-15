Twice a year Ranger Ed and I give into the temptation to whine about living in Key West. Welcome to the semi-annual outside cleanup.

Up north, y’all call it “opening the pool” or “getting ready for winter.” Rake leaves, mulch plants, test the snow blower, shock (or cover) the pool and drag out (or in) the lawn chairs. Maybe pick up some plants at the local nursery. Petunias for spring; mums for fall. You know the drill.